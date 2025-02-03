Yankees have 2 new perfect fit outfielders

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

If there’s one thing the Yankees’ stadium in the Bronx does better than most ballparks, it’s rewarding left-handed hitters with power. The short porch in right field has turned plenty of good hitters into elite ones, and in 2025, Cody Bellinger and Jasson Domínguez are set to take full advantage.

Both lefty bats naturally pull the ball, making them tailor-made for the Bronx. Bellinger has already proven he can put up 30+ homers when healthy, and Domínguez’s raw power gives him the kind of upside the Yankees are banking on — not to mention he offers switch-hitting qualities. While Juan Soto’s departure leaves a major gap in the lineup, the Yankees are hoping this new combination keeps the offense rolling.

Jasson Domínguez: More Pop, More Potential

When the Yankees acquired Alex Verdugo last offseason, the idea was to bring in a lefty bat who could handle left field and offer some offensive balance. But now, with Verdugo still a free agent, the Yankees have shifted toward a more dynamic solution in Domínguez.

At just 21 years old, Domínguez already flashes more power than Verdugo ever did, making him a more valuable long-term piece. Over a small sample in 2023, he hit four homers in just eight games before requiring Tommy John surgery. The Yankees are expecting him to take a full-time role in left field, where his athleticism and developing bat will give them an exciting new weapon.

Cody Bellinger: A Defensive Upgrade in Center

Bellinger’s offensive profile should benefit from Yankee Stadium’s dimensions, but what really sets him apart is his defense. A Gold Glove center fielder, Bellinger is a massive upgrade at the position, allowing Aaron Judge to move back to right field full-time.

While he’s not the same player who won the MVP in 2019, he’s still more than capable of slugging 30 homers while playing quality defense. That balance should help offset some of what the Yankees lost in Soto’s departure. Who’s to say he can turn back the MVP clock once more? Belly is only 29, after all.

The Right Balance

Losing Soto stings—there’s no getting around that. But the Yankees are shifting toward a more well-rounded approach in 2025. With two lefty sluggers built for their home park and Bellinger offering defensive stability in center, the new outfield alignment has a chance to be both productive and efficient. If Domínguez makes the leap the Yankees expect, this could be a duo that carries the lineup for years to come.