Yankees: Good news and bad news from 9-3 win over Astros

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees continued to roll through spring training with a convincing 9–3 victory over the Houston Astros, marking their fourth win of the Grapefruit League.

The offense exploded for nine hits, including three home runs, showing plenty of power despite some concerning strikeout numbers. While the bats provided fireworks, there were also some key injury updates that could have a major impact on the team’s roster decisions leading up to Opening Day.

Power Surge Leads the Way

The Yankees flexed their muscle early and often, putting up nine runs on the board with three home runs, including a grand slam from Leonard Gabrielson, who launched a 370-foot shot to left field. Ben Rice continued his strong spring by going deep to right, and George Lombard Jr. put an exclamation point on his performance with a 414-foot blast to left-center.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge made his spring debut and wasted no time making an impact, picking up a hit and two RBIs over two at-bats. Jazz Chisholm added a hit and a run, reinforcing the idea that he could be a legitimate leadoff option this season.

However, it wasn’t all positive for the offense, as Anthony Volpe struck out in all three of his at-bats, and Jasson Dominguez also went down on strikes twice. While it’s still early in camp, Dominguez has struggled defensively and now is showing some inconsistency at the plate, giving the Yankees something to monitor closely.

Injury Updates Shake Up Roster Outlook

DJ LeMahieu made his spring debut but didn’t make it through the game unscathed, tweaking his calf during his two plate appearances. Manager Aaron Boone announced after the game that LeMahieu could be sidelined for a bit, which all but ends any realistic shot of him competing for the starting third base job. That leaves Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera as the remaining competitors for the position, with Peraza currently ahead in the race.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Boone also confirmed that Giancarlo Stanton is expected to start the season on the injured list. The veteran slugger remains in New York dealing with a personal matter and has received PRP injections in both elbows. With Stanton’s return timeline uncertain, the Yankees may have to get creative at the designated hitter spot, and Ben Rice has played his way into the conversation.

Pitching Holds Strong

The Yankees’ pitching staff held their own, limiting the Astros to just three runs. Cam Schlittler gave up one earned run while striking out three over 2.1 innings, providing a solid early look as he continues fighting for a role.

The bullpen was sharp, with Yerry De Los Santos and Yoendrys Gomez tossing a combined three scoreless frames. Both pitchers are making a strong case for Opening Day roster spots, especially with recent injuries thinning out the Yankees’ pitching depth.

With a strong offensive showing and some solid pitching performances, the Yankees are building momentum in spring training. However, the injury concerns with Stanton and LeMahieu add another layer of uncertainty, especially with key roster decisions still up in the air. Ben Rice has made a strong case for a bigger role, and the battle at third base remains one of the biggest storylines to watch as camp continues.