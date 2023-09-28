Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-0 loss to Blue Jays

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees concluded a three-game showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday evening. Despite the Blue Jays’ desperate battle for a Wild Card spot, the Yankees clinched the first two matches. However, Toronto retaliated with a convincing 6–0 triumph as they entered the concluding series of the season.

Luke Weaver, a recent addition to the Yankees roster from the Seattle Mariners, took the mound. Boasting a 6.40 ERA this season, Weaver allowed six hits and two earned runs over a span of four innings. While he did concede two solo home runs, his overall performance in the three starts for the Yankees has been commendable.

Unfortunately, the relief unit didn’t maintain the momentum. Greg Weissert and Zach McAllister collectively surrendered six hits and four earned runs. On a brighter note, Yoendrys Gomez, freshly promoted from Double-A, showcased his prowess by striking down four batters in two innings, with a commendable pitch count of 30, 20 of which were strikes. Having pitched 65.1 innings in Double-A this year and boasting a 3.58 ERA, the 23-year-old has flashed potential. The Yankees might very well integrate Gomez into their bullpen strategy for the forthcoming year, so his recent performance has been a valuable indicator.

Yankees at the Plate: Room for Improvement

On the batting front, the Yankees’ offensive efforts remained subdued, even with a tally of seven hits. They accrued 13 strikeouts, with the leading three batters scarcely making it on base, registering just one walk in 11 at-bats. Nonetheless, Oswaldo Cabrera emerged as a silver lining, contributing two hits that evening.

Cabrera’s journey to refine his offensive prowess is ongoing. While his defensive adaptability stands out, the Yankees are eagerly awaiting his batting breakthrough to consider him a regular on the roster.

Highlighting the prospects, 25-year-old Estevan Florial continued his impressive run, registering yet another hit. This extends his on-base streak to six consecutive games, amassing seven hits during this period. Given Florial’s consistent display, he’s potentially carving out a niche for himself as a backup outfielder for the Yankees in 2024.