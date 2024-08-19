Yankees: Good news and bad news from 3-2 extra-inning loss to Tigers

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees squandered a stellar pitching performance from starter Marcus Stroman, who delivered his second consecutive quality outing on Sunday evening. Stroman maintained a 3.82 ERA for the season and provided the Yankees with six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and striking out five against the Detroit Tigers.

Yankees Blow Another Win

Entering the bottom of the ninth inning with a slim 1-0 lead, the Yankees called on Clay Holmes to close the game and secure their 74th win of the year. However, the Detroit Tigers had different plans, tying the game in the ninth and clinching the 3-2 win in the bottom of the 10th with two singles.

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Concerning Signs for the Yankees

The loss to the Tigers, a team below .500 for the season, flags significant concerns for a Yankees team struggling to consistently close out games. Tied with the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East, the Yankees are facing mounting challenges. Their schedule is set to intensify, with upcoming series against the Cleveland Guardians and the Colorado Rockies, the latter being one of the worst teams in baseball.

August was critical for the Bombers to advance and establish a buffer in their division, but recent series losses to Detroit and Los Angeles, some in blowout fashion, have been setbacks. Despite these challenges, the team has not allowed more than three runs in their last five games, indicating that the pitching remains robust. The primary issue seems to be the faltering offense.

Offensive Struggles Continue

In their recent defeat, the offense managed only six hits and suffered ten strikeouts. The top three batters in the lineup produced five of those hits, including three from Jasson Dominguez, who had been called up just before the game to play in left field. Despite his efforts, Dominguez struggled against Tarik Skubal, one of the best starting pitchers in baseball with a 2.49 ERA, and was sent back to Triple-A for further development.

Looking Ahead

As the Yankees prepare to face a formidable Cleveland team, they must regroup and focus on exploiting the vulnerabilities of a team that was recently swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. This upcoming series presents a critical opportunity for the Yankees to regain their footing and demonstrate their capability to compete at the highest level.