Yankees: Good news and bad news from 10-6 loss to Rangers

The probability of winning a baseball game significantly increases when your offense hits a grand slam. However, for the Yankees, they found themselves in a 10–2 deficit by the time Trent Grisham launched a bases-clearing homer in the ninth inning.

The Yankees ultimately lost 10–6, marking their second consecutive loss and the second time in four games they allowed double-digit scoring to the opposition.

Mounting Problems for the Yankees

It is evident that the Yankees have serious issues, as they cling to a slim 0.5-game deficit in the American League East behind the Baltimore Orioles. The road ahead doesn’t get any easier for the Bombers, who are preparing to face the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have won 13 of their last 20 games, although they recently dropped a series to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees not only need to show up but also need to dominate, especially with their starting pitching.

Pitching Woes Continue

On Wednesday night, starter Marcus Stroman struggled, giving up five earned runs over 3.2 innings while throwing 88 pitches before manager Aaron Boone pulled him from the game. Stroman’s ERA rose to 4.03, and the bullpen did not perform much better. Tim Mayza surrendered three earned runs over 0.1 innings, and Ron Marinaccio gave up two runs over an inning. The pitching staff was subpar, allowing 14 hits and managing only eight strikeouts.

Offensive Highlights and Concerns

Offensively, the Yankees were quiet once again, aside from Juan Soto, who posted three hits and two RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning that drove in Gleyber Torres. Torres continued his hot streak, driving in two runs and collecting a hit and two walks. However, Aaron Judge’s slump persisted, dragging his batting average down to .240 over the past 15 days.

Need for a Strong Bounce-Back

Collectively, the Yankees need a strong rebound; recent pitching performances have not only been poor but have bordered on embarrassing. With a month remaining until the postseason, they need to start building momentum instead of experiencing setbacks.