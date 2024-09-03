Yankees former All-Star OF named a top-10 trade deadline acquisition

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jasrado Prince Hermis Arrington Chisholm Jr. is back on the map.

Who is that, you may ask? Well, you may know him as Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the New York Yankees. But because of the way he has been balling out since joining the MLB’s most storied franchise, his full name gets put on display, and deservedly so.

Jazz Chisholm is playing better than he did as an All-Star in 2022 for the Yankees

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old took only three years to reach his first MLB All-Star game in 2022 as a member of the Miami Marlins. Chisholm Jr. batted .254 with a stellar .860 OPS to go along with 19 home runs and 22 stolen bases, earning the illustrious honor. In retrospect, the Bahamian slugger can tell his former self to hold his beer.

Chisholm Jr. is not only in the midst of a new career year, but his brief time in New York has fueled it and pressed its foot on the proverbial gas. In 24 games for the Bronx Bombers, the flex center fielder and infield contributor has slashed an incredible .326/.368/.674 with a 1.043 OPS alongside nine home runs, 21 runs, 15 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. Those are MVP numbers. If adjusted for the 125 games he’s played in 2024, Chisholm would be sitting on nearly 47 home runs, 109 runs, 78 RBIs, and 52 stolen bases.

If Chisholm Jr. pulled off a mask and Shohei Ohtani’s face was underneath it like straight out of an episode of Scooby Doo, even that would come as a shocker, because he’s earned every bit of the stellar numbers he’s put up in Pinstripes.

Chisholm Jr. named atop a list of the 10 best trade deadline adds of 2024

Fittingly so, the Yankees’ standout third baseman — who switched to the position for the first time in his career with New York — was named one of the 10 best additions from the trade deadline by Brian Murphy of MLB.com. Murphy justified that placement by saying:

“Through July 27, the Bronx Bombers had a 116 wRC+, tied for the highest in the Majors. But their hitters who batted outside of the Nos. 2 and 3 spots — those have belonged almost exclusively to the MVP candidates — compiled a 91 wRC+. This group needed another potent bat,” Murphy wrote.

“Enter Chisholm [Jr.], who was acquired on that date and quickly went about rewriting the Yanks’ record book, hitting a franchise-best seven homers in his first 12 games with the club. Even though his tenure was interrupted for 10 days by a sprained left elbow, Chisholm [Jr.] has been a consistent force for New York.”

Chisholm Jr. has been a strong bat for the Yankees at a crucial juncture in the season where they have been jockeying with the Baltimore Orioles for ownership of the No. 1 seed in the American League East division. Because of his heroics, the Yankees (80-58) are now the top team in the entire league and will jostle with the Orioles (80-59), Cleveland Guardians (79-59), and the surging Houston Astros (75-63) for one of the top two spots in the AL, as well as a ticket punched to the American League Divisional Series.

He’s contributed to winning. He’s made history. He’s been playing like an MVP since being traded. The Yankees are happy to have him and so is the city of New York. It’s safe to say that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman hit a home run on this deal.