Yankees’ former All-Star second baseman is red-hot at the perfect time

Credit: wendell cruz-usa today sports

Players in contract years usually step up to put together solid seasons in hopes of securing lucrative deals. For the Yankees, several key players, including Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Gleyber Torres, are in the final year of their contracts. While Soto has been exceptional and Verdugo inconsistent, Torres is beginning to show signs of life at the right time.

The Yankees are Seeing the Best of Gleyber Torres

The first half of the season for Torres was not just poor—it was downright dreadful. His confidence was shaken, his defense was inconsistent, and the Yankees nearly considered replacing him at the trade deadline.

However, the team showed loyalty to Torres, who has been with them for years and is seeking to capitalize on an opportunity to secure a long-term contract elsewhere. Although the Yankees are unlikely to offer him a new deal, Torres is heating up at the perfect time to elevate his stock and provide the Yankees with a solid contributor at the leadoff position.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Torres’ Improving Stats

On the season, the 27-year-old Torres is hitting .244/.319/.361, with 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, a 20.9% strikeout rate, and a 9.9% walk rate. His 95 wRC+ is the lowest of his career, indicating he is still 5% below the average MLB hitter, but that number has been rising steadily for weeks. Since August 1, Torres is hitting .290 with a .366 OBP, including 31 hits over 123 plate appearances. While Torres isn’t showing much power, his contact hitting has improved significantly in all the right ways.

Underlying Metrics and Power Potential

This season, Torres ranks in the 92nd percentile in chase rate but only the 36th percentile in both barrel percentage and average exit velocity. His hard-hit rate is in the 22nd percentile, well below his usual averages, leading to a career-low 35.1% hard-hit rate. After hitting 25 home runs last season, Torres may not even reach half that total this year, but he still has a full month to improve in the power department.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Torres at Leadoff and Defensive Improvement

Despite his struggles, the Yankees won’t be too disappointed with his recent production, especially since his numbers have improved significantly since being moved permanently to the leadoff spot. Torres is hitting .254 in the leadoff position this season, a significant jump over the last few weeks. His defense has also shown marked improvement. Although his full-season metrics—featuring -11 defensive runs saved, -5 outs above average, and a .970 fielding percentage—aren’t impressive, he has made several outstanding plays in the field recently.

Yankees Need Consistency from Their Veterans

As Torres heats up and maintains his offensive production, it’s exactly what the Yankees need as they approach the postseason. His impact at the top of the lineup cannot be understated. Now, the team just needs similar consistency from Verdugo and other veterans. Fortunately, Anthony Rizzo has returned to the lineup with a strong start, contributing three hits and two extra-base hits in his first two games back from injury.