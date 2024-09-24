Yankees facing massive bidding war for superstar outfielder

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

With the playoffs quickly approaching for the New York Yankees, so too does the end of Juan Soto’s arbitration process. Soto signed a one-year, $31 million deal in the final year of arbitration, and he’s now on the brink of an exciting offseason that will likely make him a very, very rich man.

Yankees’ Push to Retain Soto

It’s been widely reported that the Yankees are preparing to make a strong push to retain Soto’s services for the long term. At just 25 years old, Soto is a generational talent who is still in the early stages of his prime.

Many teams would jump at the opportunity to sign him, but if he helps the Yankees in a deep playoff run, managing partner Hal Steinbrenner may feel compelled to offer him a blank check. A deal worth over $500 million is realistic, but the Yankees will have to face stiff competition from their cross-town rivals, the Mets, in a bidding war.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Soto’s Career Year

This year, Soto is having one of the best seasons of his career. Over 152 games, he’s hitting .287/.418/.572 with a career-high 40 home runs and 104 RBIs. Impressively, Soto has maintained a higher walk rate than strikeout rate, and his 179 wRC+ is the best of his career when excluding the shortened 2020 season. Additionally, his 7.9 WAR is also a career-high, further demonstrating his value.

While he’s historically been seen as a defensive liability, Soto has been surprisingly adequate in the outfield this season. In 1,242.2 innings in right field, he’s posted -1 defensive runs saved and -4 outs above average. Though slightly below average, his defensive performance has been more than acceptable given his extraordinary offensive output.

A Generational Duo with Aaron Judge

Soto is already a World Series champion, and his presence in the Yankees’ lineup, alongside Aaron Judge, could set the stage for years of dominance. While Judge remains the best offensive player in the game, he is getting older. Pairing him with a younger superstar like Soto creates an offensive duo that is truly special—and one that would have the late George Steinbrenner smiling from above.

The Mets’ Competition

The Mets are expected to be the Yankees’ primary competition for Soto, given their financial strength. However, the Mets are projected to be somewhat cash-strapped for the 2025 offseason, as they continue to pay off contracts from players they’ve moved in the past. If they’re targeting both Soto and pitcher Corbin Burnes, they may have to choose between them. This should lead to an aggressive and fast-moving bidding war for the superstar outfielder.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Financial Flexibility for the Yankees

While the Yankees currently find themselves slightly over the $300 million luxury tax threshold, that number is expected to decrease significantly with the departure of several players, including Gleyber Torres and his $14+ million salary. The Yankees also project to transition to a younger, cheaper core of talent, including players like Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe, Luis Gil, and Austin Wells. Even Ben Rice could potentially step into a starting role at first base if the team decides to part ways with Anthony Rizzo, a move that is expected.

Soto’s current $31 million salary may increase by $15 million or more in his next deal, but the Yankees can easily absorb that cost by reallocating funds from departing players like Torres. This would allow them to retain Soto without significantly altering their financial outlook.

A No-Brainer for the Yankees

Ultimately, the Yankees have no reason to let Juan Soto walk. Their financial situation, bolstered by a wave of young talent taking over key positions, makes it clear that they are more than capable of retaining Soto. For a player of his caliber, who is already making a massive impact at just 25 years old, it would be wise for the Yankees to lock him up for the next decade and beyond.