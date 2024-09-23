Yankees’ recently waived bullpen arm is claimed by the worst team in baseball

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Ron Marinaccio was designated for assignment by the New York Yankees after they reinstated Cody Poteet from the injured list. While the veteran starter was sent back to Triple-A, Marinaccio found himself on waivers with his future in the Bronx in disarray, but the White Sox made a swift claim on the right-hander. It’s been another underwhelming year for the once-promising reliever, who posted a 3.86 ERA and 4.92 FIP in 16 appearances with the Major League team. In Chicago, there should be some playing time there for the New Jersey native, although there isn’t much time left this year.

In Triple-A he had a strong 25.8% strikeout rate and 2.04 ERA, but his stuff had continued to decline and now he’ll have to figure it out on a historically bad White Sox squad.

White Sox Claim Ron Marinaccio After Rocky Tenure With the Yankees

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday the New York Yankees announced that they were designating Ron Marinaccio for assignment to clear room to bring Cody Poteet back onto their 40-man roster.

It marked the end of a disappointing career for the right-hander in New York, as he flashed incredible potential as a high-leverage weapon.

With a 2.05 ERA and 56 strikeouts across 40 appearances in his rookie season, the Yankees were able to rely on him heavily down the stretch en route to an AL East division title. Unfortunately for him, a shin injury late in the season would cause him to miss out on postseason action, where the Yankees would be swept in the ALCS by the Astros.

His 2023 season got off to a strong start, with a 1.65 ERA in his first 14 appearances, as he looked poised for another strong campaign, but the nightmarish decline would start from there.

Over his last 47 appearances, Ron Marinaccio has a 4.64 ERA, allowing nine home runs across 47 games with 27 walks and 10 hit batsmen. His spiral has resulted in him being used as a depth arm to occasionally shuttle to New York from Scranton, and now he’s on the worst team in baseball.

The Chicago White Sox had the first chance to claim Marinaccio because of their historically awful record, and given their lack of talent around the diamond, a reclamation project like Ron makes sense to roster. He’s shown the ability to perform, but his stuff has declined dramatically. His fastball velocity has dropped from 94.6 MPH to 93.6 MPH since 2022 with his Stuff+ on the pitch being down from 122 to 89.

It wasn’t working in New York, but perhaps a new start could allow him to get back on track. For the Yankees, they’re focused on clinching their first division title since Ron Marinaccio’s rookie year in 2022.