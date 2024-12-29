Yankees facing catastrophic loss of offensive firepower

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees have suffered a significant drop in offensive production this offseason with the departures of Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto. Torres, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, was one of the team’s most consistent bats during the second half of the season.

His 2024 campaign included a .257/.330/.378 slash line with 15 home runs and 63 runs batted in. Soto’s impact was even greater, with his .288/.419/.569 line and 41 home runs providing elite production in the heart of the lineup. Losing two cornerstone offensive players has left a major void in the Yankees’ batting order.

Adding Bellinger and Goldschmidt Helps

The Yankees have made some notable additions to offset these losses, signing Cody Bellinger and trading for Paul Goldschmidt. Bellinger brings defensive versatility and the potential for a strong bounce-back season. In 2024, he hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 72 runs batted in for the Cubs. While his production dipped from his impressive 2023 season, Yankee Stadium’s dimensions could help reignite his power stroke, and his ability to play center field or first base gives the team flexibility.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt adds a veteran presence and a reliable bat to the Yankees’ lineup. The 37-year-old had a solid 2024 season, hitting .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 runs batted in for the Cardinals. His 100 wRC+ suggests he’s an average hitter at this point in his career. However, while both players address key needs, their additions alone don’t fully replace the firepower lost with Torres and Soto’s departures.

A Trade for Brendan Donovan Could Be the Missing Piece

The Yankees’ lineup still lacks depth, especially in the infield, where adding a controllable player would provide stability. Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals represents an ideal target. Donovan is a versatile infielder who can play multiple positions and bring much-needed balance to the lineup.

In 2024, Donovan slashed .278/.342/.417 with 14 home runs and 73 runs batted in over 153 games. His 115 wRC+ highlights his ability to get on base and drive in runs, while his defensive versatility allows him to slot in at second base, third base, or even the outfield if needed. Donovan’s projected $3.6 million salary in arbitration for 2025 makes him an affordable and appealing option for the Yankees, who are working within tight financial constraints.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Need for a Balanced Offense

Adding Donovan would help round out the Yankees’ offense, providing contact skills and plate discipline to complement the power hitters already in the lineup. While Bellinger and Goldschmidt bring proven talent, neither fills the void left by Torres and Soto entirely. A player like Donovan, who offers consistent on-base ability and defensive flexibility, would provide the Yankees with a much-needed boost as they aim to contend in a competitive American League.

The Yankees’ focus now must be on finding a way to bridge the gap left by their departing stars. A blockbuster trade for a player like Donovan would allow them to balance their roster while ensuring they remain a top contender heading into the 2025 season.