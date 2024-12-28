Yankees can trade for the perfect second base solution

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the Yankees search for a solution to their second base vacancy, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals emerges as an excellent trade target. Known for his versatility and ability to thrive in various roles, Donovan would bring much-needed flexibility to the Yankees’ infield. More importantly, his affordability and team control make him a perfect fit for a Yankees team constrained by luxury tax obligations.

A Versatile and Affordable Option

Donovan’s value lies not just in his defensive versatility but also in his offensive consistency. He can play multiple positions, including second base, outfield, and even third, offering the Yankees flexibility to maneuver their roster throughout the season.

In 2024, Donovan appeared in 145 games, hitting .278 with a .342 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage. He added 14 home runs, drove in 73 runs, and posted an impressive wRC+ of 115. His .332 wOBA underscores his ability to get on base and drive offensive production.

Entering arbitration for the first time, Donovan has a projected salary of just $3.6 million for the 2025 season, making him a cost-effective solution for the Bombers. With team control through 2028, he offers both immediate impact and long-term value—a combination that perfectly aligns with the Yankees’ needs.

A Great Fit for Yankee Stadium

Donovan’s left-handed bat would play exceptionally well in Yankee Stadium. His ability to spray the ball to all fields and generate extra-base hits makes him an ideal fit for the short porch in right field.

Additionally, his strong plate discipline and high walk rate complement a Yankees lineup that often struggles with consistency. Donovan’s .278 average and .342 OBP from 2024 would instantly strengthen the Yankees’ lineup, providing a reliable presence near the top of the order. He could even be a leadoff solution.

The Cost of Acquiring Donovan

While Donovan is an affordable and logical target, acquiring him would require the Yankees to part with some of their top prospects — assuming St. Louis is willing to move him at all.

The Cardinals would likely demand a package centered around outfielder Spencer Jones, one of the Yankees’ most promising young power-hitting corner outfielders. Additionally, a pitching prospect such as Will Warren or Chase Hampton would need to be included to sweeten the deal.

Although trading high-level prospects is a significant cost, Donovan’s impact would be immediate and substantial, filling a critical need for the Yankees while providing cost certainty for the next several years. For a team trying to balance short-term competitiveness with long-term sustainability, Donovan offers the ideal combination of talent and affordability.