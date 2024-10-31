Yankees expected to make ‘competitive’ offer for generational outfielder

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Yankees are serious about competing long-term for a World Series, letting Juan Soto go in free agency should not even be a consideration. With Mets owner Steve Cohen expected to aggressively pursue Soto, driving up his total contract expectations, the Yankees are poised for a high-stakes bidding war with their crosstown rivals.

Yankees Preparing for a Bidding War with the Mets

Super-agent Scott Boras will certainly leverage the situation, aiming to drive Soto’s price tag to astronomical heights. According to NJ.com, managing partner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated he’ll make a “competitive” offer for Soto:

“Steinbrenner has decided to compete with the Mets and all other suitors for Juan Soto. The Yankees will hunker down for what they expect to be an expensive courtship.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Having led the Yankees to the World Series this season, Soto has proven indispensable, and there’s no realistic way for the Yankees to repeat their success without him. At just 26, Soto could be the franchise’s cornerstone for the next decade, especially as the Yankees prepare for Aaron Judge’s inevitable decline. With Judge already 32 years old, the Yankees need a young, premium slugger to lean on as their current stars age.

Soto’s Long-Term Impact on the Yankees’ Future

Soto’s potential as a young power hitter injects hope for a new Yankees dynasty. Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Giancarlo Stanton have all been critical players, but they’re all aging—Cole has dealt with injuries this year, and Stanton is showing signs of decline. Soto, on the other hand, would be the anchor of this roster, providing consistent power and plate discipline for years to come.

Replacing Soto’s impact in free agency is nearly impossible, even if the Yankees were to pursue multiple players instead of one superstar. Losing him would mean losing the lineup’s stability, and the Yankees know how valuable he is for their future.

Roster Decisions Beyond Soto

The Yankees face major decisions at first base, second base, and left field this off-season. Gleyber Torres is set for free agency, Anthony Rizzo has a club option that will likely be declined, and Alex Verdugo is also heading to the open market.

As things stand, Jasson Dominguez is projected to start in left field next season, while the team could consider moving Jazz Chisholm back to his preferred second base. Rookie Ben Rice could be promoted as a budget-friendly alternative at first base, but each of these moves depends heavily on the Yankees’ success in securing Soto.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Budgeting to Keep Soto in the Bronx

Steinbrenner has publicly stated his goal to keep the team’s payroll under $300 million, which is achievable if they structure an efficient long-term offer for Soto. However, Steinbrenner and management are expected to take their time before making major roster changes, with a likely focus on situating their budget to make a competitive offer.

A Must-Win Situation for the Yankees in 2025

Failing to win the World Series this season undoubtedly stings for the Yankees. Had they won, Soto’s departure would hurt, but they’d at least have a championship in hand. Instead, the season ended in heartbreak, leaving the team with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear priority for the off-season: keeping Juan Soto.

Letting Soto walk could set the Yankees back in ways they simply can’t afford. Retaining him not only gives them a proven offensive force but keeps alive their hopes of reclaiming their reputation as perennial World Series contenders. If they’re serious about vengeance in 2025, keeping Soto in the Bronx is the first, most critical step.