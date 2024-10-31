Yankees’ Juan Soto opens the $500 million mystery box

Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

With the Yankees’ defeat in Game 5 of the World Series, handing another championship to the Los Angeles Dodgers, all eyes now turn to the off-season—and to Juan Soto, who is set to become the most coveted free agent on the market.

Soto’s Free Agency: Open to All, But New York Holds Appeal

Soto has made it clear he’s ready to embrace free agency fully. After a fun and successful season with the Yankees, he’s looking forward to seeing which teams will come forward, with the Yankees expected to make a compelling case to keep him in the Bronx.

At just 26 years old, Soto helped power the Yankees to their first World Series appearance in over a decade, and his departure would undoubtedly impact the team’s chances of a repeat run in 2025.

After Wednesday’s loss, Soto expressed that he’s open to all offers, hinting at a historic bidding war. He’s aware that only a few teams are willing to consider a potential $500+ million contract for a player of his caliber.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I don’t know which teams are going to come after me. Definitely, I’ll be open to this and every single team. I don’t have any doors closed. I’m gonna be available for all 30 teams,” Soto shared.

While Soto is open to negotiations with every team, he also seemed to have had a meaningful experience with the Yankees this season, which could work in their favor. However, the Yankees are not without competition. The New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and even the Dodgers are rumored to be interested in landing the generational lefty bat, setting the stage for a high-stakes bidding war between New York’s two teams.

A Memorable Season with the Yankees

Reflecting on his season in New York, Soto shared that his time with the Yankees was something special that he’ll carry with him.

“This is gonna stay in my heart for the rest of my life. This group of guys, this year was really special for me. I’m really proud of myself for what I accomplished. Thanks to Judge, he was a big part of it. Really proud of myself and this group of guys.”

In 2024, Soto was a force of nature, playing 157 games and hitting .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs, 128 runs, 109 RBIs, and an impressive 180 wRC+. He was a mainstay in the lineup, delivering big moments even while playing through injuries. Batting ahead of Aaron Judge, he created a nearly unstoppable combination that reenergized Yankees fans. Losing Soto would leave a significant void, both in the lineup and in the hearts of the fans.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Case for a “Blank Check” Offer

There’s little doubt the Yankees should consider going all-in to retain Soto. The club has a storied tradition of keeping superstars and building rosters around elite talent, and Soto fits that mold perfectly. The chemistry between Judge and Soto has sparked something special, and it’s in the Yankees’ best interest to keep that dynamic alive.

With several contracts coming off the books, including $14.2 million from Gleyber Torres and $17 million from Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees have the financial flexibility to make a strong offer. Soto’s salary this year was $31 million in his final arbitration year, so they have the resources to compete with Mets owner Steve Cohen, who is expected to aggressively pursue Soto.

A Pivotal Off-Season for the Yankees

As the Yankees head into this pivotal off-season, retaining Soto will be priority number one. His presence in the lineup has proven essential, and the combination of Soto and Judge is one that fans and management alike hope to see well into the future. The Yankees are no strangers to building around generational talent, and keeping Soto would mark a continuation of that legacy, positioning the team for long-term success in the seasons to come.

For now, the anticipation builds as Soto prepares to listen to offers, and fans wait to see if the Yankees will do what it takes to keep their star slugger in pinstripes.