Yankees miss out on chance to pursue Blue Jays superstar in free agency

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees missed out on a game-changing target for their lineup, as Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500 extension to stay in Toronto. Before signing the extension, he was set to become a free agent this winter, which would’ve seen many contending teams make a play for him.

The Yankees missed out on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Now, the Yankees will have to focus on other targets this offseason. They currently have first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal, and it is unlikely that he will be their long-term answer given his advanced age of 37.

They had missed out on key infield free agents this past winter, such as Pete Alonso returning to the Mets and Alex Bregman going to the AL East rival Red Sox. Now that another top option is off the board, it will be a challenge for them to fill in a hole at a key position in the offseason.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For those reasons, ESPN’s David Schoenfield deemed the Yankees as a loser in their Guerrero pursuit.

“I’ll throw in a couple of losers here — those teams where Guerrero could have been a great fit in 2026,” Schoenfield wrote. “That would include the aforementioned Yankees (Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal), plus the Giants (pursuing a big star for years) or maybe the Tigers (plenty of payroll room).”

The Yankees will need to pivot to a different star in the winter

Guerrero would have been perfect for the Yankees’ lineup, as they are still in search of another superstar to pair Aaron Judge with after losing Juan Soto to the Mets in free agency. The 26-year-old righty is one of the top hitters in baseball and has made the All-Star team in each of the last four seasons.

The Yankees were able to reach the World Series for the first time since their 2009 championship with Soto and Judge at the top of the order, but it will tougher to get back there without another superstar bat. Luckily for them, another superstar player is set to hit free agency in the winter and has not signed an extension amidst the extension craze around the league.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker is also one of the top players in baseball and will become a free agent after being traded to the Cubs from the Astros this past offseason. Tucker would be a great fit thanks to his left-handed power and all-around hitting skills and would be a nice addition alongside Aaron Judge in the outfield.

The Yankees’ offseason plans will change as the year goes on, but they will need to pivot to a different star after Guerrero decided to stay in Toronto long-term.