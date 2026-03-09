The New York Yankees are three weeks from Opening Day, and roster decisions are crystallizing. On Monday evening, the Yankees optioned outfielder Spencer Jones and right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, reassigning both to minor league camp. The moves signal that while the Yankees believe in both players’ futures, 2026 isn’t quite their time yet, at least for now.

For Jones, the decision stings but shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s watched him battle swing-and-miss demons throughout his career. For Rodriguez, it’s a calculated move to let him develop against Triple-A competition while the Yankees navigate rotation depth with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon recovering from surgery.

Spencer Jones: Power Without Contact

Jones came into spring training with a clear mission: force his way onto the Opening Day roster as the fourth outfielder. What he showed in nine Grapefruit League games was both tantalizing and terrifying.

The 24-year-old hit .333/.455/.889 this spring with three home runs and seven RBIs. His 225 wRC+ was absurd. He looked ready to punish major league pitching. Then you see the strikeout rate: 27.3%. In nine games. Against competition mixing Triple-A arms with big leaguers working on secondary stuff.

That whiff rate is why Jones is heading back to Scranton. It’s the same issue that’s plagued him throughout his career, and it’s why the Yankees can’t trust him in high-leverage situations. In 67 games with Triple-A last year, Jones hit .274/.342/.555 with 19 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. He posted a 130 wRC+, showing legitimate production. But the 36.6% strikeout rate was a flashing red light.

The power is undeniable. Jones has elite raw strength. His 19 homers in 67 Triple-A games projected to 46 over a full season. But the contact issues create too much downside. A fourth outfielder who strikes out in more than one-third of his plate appearances isn’t a weapon in October.

Jones will start the season in Scranton, and he’ll stay there until injuries create opportunity. If the Yankees need a power-hitting left-handed bat, he’ll be the first call. But until he proves he can make more consistent contact, he’s not forcing his way onto this roster.

Jasson Dominguez remains on the major league roster, and his defensive improvements this spring have been encouraging. Dominguez offers similar power with better contact skills and a higher defensive ceiling. The Yankees made the right choice.

Elmer Rodriguez: Patience With a Future Ace

Rodriguez’s demotion is less about performance and more about opportunity. The 22-year-old tossed six innings this spring with a 3.00 ERA while showing the deep arsenal that makes him one of the Yankees’ most exciting pitching prospects. The Yankees don’t need him right now, and forcing him into long relief would stunt his development as a starter.

Rodriguez has the stuff to be a top-of-the-rotation arm. Last season, he pitched 150 innings across three levels, posting a 2.58 ERA with 10.56 strikeouts per nine. He recorded 176 strikeouts, second-most in all of minor league baseball. That production earned him a spot as MLB Pipeline’s 82nd-ranked prospect and the Yankees’ top right-handed pitching prospect.

His arsenal is special. Mid-90s fastball with riding life. Plus slider with two-plane break. Above-average changeup with fade and tumble. A fourth-pitch curveball. That depth is rare for a 22-year-old, and it’s why the Yankees are being patient.

Rodriguez got a taste of the big stage representing Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Pitching at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan before friends and family, Rodriguez dominated the Red Sox in an exhibition, tossing three shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out two. For a kid from Trujillo Alto who never played winter ball professionally in Puerto Rico, the moment carried extra weight.

“It feels good, like, I’ve always wanted to be here,” Rodriguez told Latino Sports. “My first time playing here. I’m playing here with my family and friends. I know it’s gonna be special.”

Rodriguez is expected to start for Puerto Rico against Cuba in Pool A, giving him another showcase before returning to Triple-A. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, a Puerto Rico native, is already looking ahead. “Regardless of what happens, this is going to make him a better player,” Cora said. “We’re going to have to deal with him at one point during his career.”

That point might come sooner than expected. With Cole and Rodon recovering and rotation depth tested, Rodriguez could be a midseason call-up if he dominates Triple-A. The Yankees don’t need to rush him, but if injuries force their hand, they have a legitimate starter in Scranton ready for the challenge.

For now, both Jones and Rodriguez head to the minors with clear paths to the majors. Jones needs to make more contact. Rodriguez needs to keep dominating and wait for his opportunity. The Yankees believe in both, but belief doesn’t earn roster spots. Performance does.