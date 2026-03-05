The Yankees‘ rotation is already leaning on depth to open the season, with both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon rehabilitating from injury. The Opening Day rotation will probably be Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Ryan Weathers, Luis Gil, and Will Warren, with Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn available as depth.

However, the Yankees have a supercharged weapon sitting in the minors right now. That player is 22-year-old right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, acquired from the Boston Red Sox for catcher Carlos Narvaez. The deal looks like a win-win, but the Yankees might have stolen a future rotation staple.

The Spring Numbers Are Impressive

Rodriguez has made two appearances this spring, posting a 3.00 ERA over six innings. But it’s the way he’s getting outs that should excite fans. He’s generating a 70.6% ground ball rate.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Against the Boston Red Sox while pitching for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, Rodriguez tossed three scoreless innings with two strikeouts, two walks, and one hit allowed. Facing his former organization had to feel good.

The Pitch Mix Is Deep and Deceptive

Rodriguez is a command-first pitcher who relies on deception rather than raw velocity. His primary weapon is a sinker that sits 94-96 mph and touches 99 when needed. But velocity isn’t what makes him special. It’s the movement and deception that gets hitters out.

He throws multiple fastball shapes, giving hitters different looks. His sinker generates called strikes and ground balls rather than swings and misses. Add in a strong changeup and quality breaking balls, and you have a deep arsenal.

Having such a diverse arsenal gives him plenty of upside in the majors. He’s not relying on velocity alone. He can pitch, understands sequencing, and knows how to set hitters up.

The Yankees Love His Makeup

“Big fan,” Aaron Boone said recently. “Another guy that I think has a really, really bright future as a starting pitcher. I think he’s got a chance to be a really good starter. He can do a lot of things with the ball on the mound. He’s got a number of different pitches. He’s got a real good feel to pitch. When I watch him, I look at him and think, ‘That guy’s gonna be a starter in this league for a long time.’ That’s my early impression.”

That’s high praise from a manager who’s seen plenty of young pitchers come through. When Boone says a guy is going to be a starter for a long time, pay attention.

Brian Cashman has also been impressed, calling Rodriguez and fellow prospect Carlos Lagrange “young pups” who are flashing “poise and crackling velocity” this spring. Rodriguez will likely get the first opportunity if an injury pops up, and given the Yankees’ recent history, that could come sooner than expected.

The Path to the Big Leagues

Rodriguez is destined to start the season in Triple-A, but don’t be surprised if he’s with the Yankees by the All-Star break. He only has one Triple-A start under his belt right now, so he needs more seasoning. But the Yankees aren’t going to wait forever if he keeps dominating at this level.

The rotation is thin with Cole and Rodon out. Warren, Gil, and Weathers are all question marks. Schlittler is still developing. If anyone falters or gets hurt, the Yankees need someone ready to deliver. Rodriguez looks like that guy right now.

The Carlos Narvaez trade might be one of Cashman’s sneaky-good moves. Rodriguez isn’t going to wow you with triple-digit velocity or 15 strikeouts per nine. But he’s going to give you 170 innings of quality starts with a ground ball rate that keeps the defense engaged. Sometimes that’s more valuable than the flashy flamethrower who can’t make it past the fifth inning.