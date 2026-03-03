With Team Puerto Rico getting ready to begin the World Baseball Classic on March 5th, Yankees‘ prospect Elmer Rodriguez got the ball against his former team, the Red Sox.

He would twirl three scoreless innings with seven out of his eight batted balls being groundballs, as he struck out two and walked two in the process.

Rodriguez is entering his age-22 season and is currently on the 40-man roster after impressing across three different levels of Minor League Baseball.

Preparing for his start against Panama in the second game of pool play for Puerto Rico, Elmer Rodriguez is looking to help his home region win its first WBC title.

Elmer Rodriguez Gets Ready For WBC, Yankees Should Pay Close Attention

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Facing the team who traded him for Carlos Narvaez, the Red Sox were held scoreless over three innings by Elmer Rodriguez, who faced expected starters such as Trevor Story, Caleb Durbin, and Marcelo Mayer in the lineup.

He struggled with command in the second and third innings, but his sinker helped him keep the ball on the ground as seven of his eight batted balls allowed were groundballs.

It’s his final tune-up start ahead of the World Baseball Classic where Elmer Rodriguez will get the ball against Panama during the first round which is the Pool Stage.

The World Baseball Classic to some is just an exhibition event with a meaningless trophy, but for many baseball fans including Puerto Ricans, this is no different or even more important than the MLB postseason.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees should be excited about the chance to see how Rodriguez responds to this kind of atmosphere, the 22-year-old will shoulder the burden of helping anchor a rotation that lacks MLB veterans.

Seth Lugo is the Game 1 starter and presumed staff ace, but behind him are the aforementioned Yankees’ prospect, Jose De Leon, and Eduardo Rivera who have a combined 72 MLB innings of experience.

When Rodriguez takes the ball against Panama, it will either be with a chance to secure a second win which puts Puerto Rico in a great chance to clinch a spot in the second round, or with their backs against the wall.

If they are to advance, elite teams such as the United States, Venezuela, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Japan await as potential teams Rodriguez could square off against.

I wouldn’t expect a strong WBC to put Elmer Rodriguez on the Opening Day roster (barring injury), but it would certainly leave an impression on the international baseball community if he were to help Puerto Rico make a deep run.

Even a beatdown can teach Rodriguez quite a bit about what being a Yankee will look like, which is why the Yankees could be keeping a close eye on his performance in the tournament.