The throw came out of Jasson Dominguez’s hand Sunday afternoon with something the Yankees haven’t seen consistently: accuracy, timing, and intent. After making a shoestring grab in left field against the Mets, Dominguez fired a strike home to nail Vidal Bruján at the plate. One play in a meaningless spring training game, but it meant everything for a 23-year-old trying to prove he’s more than just a bat.

General manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have been clear: Dominguez starts the season in Triple-A getting everyday at-bats. The outfield is locked down with Cody Bellinger in left, Trent Grisham in center, and Aaron Judge in right. There’s no room for a left-handed-specialist DH who’s still figuring out major league defense.

But plays like Sunday’s throw home change the calculus. If Dominguez is actually improving defensively, the timeline accelerates.

The Offense Was Never in Doubt

Dominguez can hit. The 2025 season proved it even when the results looked messy: .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and a 103 wRC+ across 93 games. That’s above league average while still figuring out major league pitching. The bat speed is real. The exit velocity metrics suggest power is coming.

This spring, he’s hitting .296/.310/.481 with line drives scattered everywhere. The two-run single he ripped in Sunday’s 10-4 loss to the Mets was classic Dominguez: see fastball, don’t miss fastball. He doesn’t need to prove he can hit. He needs to prove he can do everything else.

The Right-Handed Problem Remains Unsolved

Here’s the uncomfortable reality: Dominguez is a platoon player right now. His splits from the right side last season were brutal: .204 with a .569 OPS over 93 at-bats. The Yankees can live with a lefty specialist if he provides Gold Glove defense or game-changing speed. Dominguez provides neither yet.

The bat speed from the right side isn’t the problem. It’s the pitch recognition, the swing decisions, the inability to make consistent contact when pitchers can exploit the weaker side. Switch-hitting is supposed to be an advantage. Right now it’s a liability. Until Dominguez posts even average numbers from the right side, he’s a part-time player on a roster that doesn’t have room for part-time players.

Defense Is Where the Future Gets Decided

The Yankees didn’t just want to see Dominguez make that throw home Sunday. They needed to see it. Defense is the final frontier between Triple-A everyday player and major league starter. The offensive ability is there. But can he actually play the outfield at a level where managers aren’t holding their breath on every fly ball?

The shoestring catch and throw home suggests progress. It’s not just that he made the play. It’s that he was in position, the route was clean, the throw had carry and accuracy. Those are coachable skills that require repetition. If he creeps toward even average defensive value while providing an above-average left-handed bat, the math starts working.

Grisham is on a one-year deal. Bellinger’s contract has opt-outs. Judge isn’t getting younger. The Yankees need a controllable outfielder who can hit and play defense. Dominguez represents that possibility. But possibility doesn’t play in the Bronx. Production does.

The 2027 Timeline Makes More Sense

Realistically, Dominguez’s path to a starting job runs through 2027. Grisham will likely depart in free agency, opening center field. Bellinger could opt out. Spencer Jones is pushing from the minors with plus power. The Yankees have options, which means Dominguez needs to separate himself.

Starting the season in Triple-A gives Dominguez everyday at-bats to work on his right-handed approach, and gives the Yankees a ready-made injury replacement. The second Bellinger or Grisham goes down, Dominguez gets the call. If he’s hitting and playing competent defense, he stays.

The throw home on Sunday was a glimpse of what the Yankees hope Dominguez can become: a complete player who forces their hand rather than a project they have to manage around. The offensive talent is undeniable. The defensive growth is finally visible. For now, Triple-A is the right call. But plays like Sunday’s keep the conversation open.