Yankees could target free agent infielder if they trade fan-favorite utility man

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yankees‘ reported interest in Rockies free-agent infielder Brenden Rodgers may be more than just a coincidence. According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, the team has been receiving calls about the availability of utility man Oswaldo Cabrera, sparking speculation that Rodgers could be part of a larger plan to retool their roster.

Kuty did add it’s very unlikely the Yankees trade Cabrera, which makes sense since he’s only a free agent in 2028 and extremely cost-effective.

Rodgers Brings Versatility and Matchup Strength

Brenden Rodgers offers the kind of flexibility that aligns with the Yankees’ needs. Capable of playing multiple infield positions, Rodgers brings a steady, albeit unspectacular, bat to the table. Last season, he hit .267/.314/.407, with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs. While he’s never been an offensive powerhouse, his ability to handle left-handed pitching gives him a specialized edge — he hit .311 against LHP last season.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Defensively, Rodgers logged 1093 innings at second base last year, hosting a .985 fielding percentage. While he’s slightly below average with -4 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average, his versatility could provide valuable insurance for an infield that still has questions about consistency.

Cabrera’s Unique Skill Set

Oswaldo Cabrera, on the other hand, is an enigma for the Yankees. At 25, he’s proven himself as a defensive asset capable of playing both infield and outfield positions with ease.

Last season, Cabrera hit .247/.296/.365 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and an 88 wRC+. While his offensive numbers leave much to be desired, his ability to switch-hit and provide above-average defense makes him a valuable chess piece in late-game situations.

Cabrera’s defensive value extends beyond metrics; his versatility allows the Yankees to plug him into various roles without hesitation. However, his limited offensive production has kept him from cementing himself as a long-term starter, and the Yankees may be questioning whether his upside is enough to outweigh his inconsistencies at the plate.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Balancing Depth and Potential

Adding Rodgers into the mix would give the Yankees a bit more offensive upside, particularly if Cabrera becomes part of a trade package. Rodgers’ consistent contact skills and solid approach against left-handed pitching could complement a lineup still seeking balance. Pairing Rodgers with Cabrera could also deepen the Yankees’ bench, offering flexibility without fully committing to Cabrera as an everyday player. Honestly, pairing the two may not be a bad option either since Cabrera is better against right-handed pitching.

The question for the Yankees is whether they believe Cabrera’s defensive prowess and untapped potential at the plate are worth holding onto or if it’s time to cash in on his trade value while it remains intact. Rodgers, while not flashy, represents a safe option that could shore up the infield without requiring significant financial or prospect capital.

A Strategic Play

By exploring a deal for Rodgers, the Yankees could be hedging their bets. Cabrera’s ability to attract interest around the league gives them an opportunity to leverage his value for more specialized or consistent contributors. Rodgers, with his balanced profile, might not wow fans, but he fits the Yankees’ current need for reliable depth and flexibility. As the offseason progresses, decisions on both players could shape the Yankees’ infield and set the tone for their 2025 campaign.