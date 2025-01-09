Yankees have received trade interest for valuable utilityman

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, the New York Yankees have been asked by teams across the league about the availability of utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera. Under control through the 2028 season, Cabrera is a versatile switch-hitting utilityman who can play all over the infield and even in the corner outfield when needed. Last season he posted an 88 wRC+ with eight home runs in 109 games, playing six different positions as the Yankees moved him around the diamond when injuries or fatigue arose.

Cabrera put up better numbers against right-handed pitching, with a 107 wRC+ and .320 OBP in 242 trips to the plate against them, which could make him a valuable platoon bat for teams shopping for infield depth.

Oswaldo Cabrera Receiving Trade Interest, Yankees Still Shopping For Infielders

The Yankees are struggling to find a perfect solution to their infield issues, and that’s the same issue that other teams across the league are facing as well. It’s why someone like Oswaldo Cabrera who can play all four infield spots would be of value to a contender, as he still isn’t arbitration-eligible. With team control through the 2028 season, the Yankees are unlikely to move Cabrera in a trade according to Kuty, especially with their infield depth being a question mark.

While Oswald Peraza and DJ LeMahieu are on the 40-man roster, neither player would strike me as a particularly attractive option in the infield, and the Yankees are exploring all avenues on the infield market. From Luis Arraez to Brendan Rodgers, I expect the team to continue to shop for an upgrade to add on the dirt, potentially sliding over Jazz Chisholm from third base to second base where his range and speed are extremely valuable.

As it pertains to Cabrera, he is a valuable utilityman on a Yankees’ roster that has more positional flexibility than it had last season.

Cody Bellinger can play all three outfield spots and first base if needed, Ben Rice can handle first base but is primarily a catcher, and Jazz Chisholm can play two different infield spots while also playing around the outfield. Add in Oswaldo Cabrera’s already-existing flexibility, and the Yankees have a team that can shuffle its players around when needed to accommodate for injuries, slumps, or even hot streaks.

Whether this is by design or a byproduct of the players they’ve targeted at the trade deadline and this winter, the Yankees have shown that they’re more versatile than before. They still need an infielder, but even that player could be someone capable of manning multiple positions, such as Enrique Hernandez or Brendan Rodgers, who could shuffle around the diamond if needed.

The aforementioned splits for Cabrera against right-handed pitching could make a right-handed infielder a possibility as well as they could try and platoon him with someone who can crush left-handed pitching.