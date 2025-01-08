Yankees could clear as much as $18.5 million with one swift trade

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees’ rotation does not appear to have Marcus Stroman in its future.

Yankees looking to deal Marcus Stroman this winter

CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder reported that the Yankees are looking to move off of Stroman’s contract this offseason:

“The Yankees are “actively trying to deal” starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, reports USA Today. Stroman, 33, is owed $18.5 million for 2025, but there’s also a player option for $18 million in 2026 to consider. In 154 ? last season across 29 starts and one relief appearance, Stroman went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA (95 ERA+), 1.47 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts against 60 walks, finishing with 0.7 WAR. He was on the Yankees postseason roster but never saw game action,” Snyder wrote.

Stroman may be the odd man out of the Yankees’ new rotation

New York bolstered their rotation this offseason by adding ace Max Fried in free agency. Their starting pitching is now headlined by 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, Fried, 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, and two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon.

Stroman did not get the nod over Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt on the mound in the playoffs. Both of whom saw time alongside Cole and Gil through their postseason run to the World Series. New York traded Cortes to the Milwaukee Brewers for superstar closer Devin Williams this offseason, but Schmidt will reprise his role with New York next season.

Thus, the Yankees, who currently have a payroll table of $252.2 million for next season, could move off of their sixth-highest-paid player in Stroman. The 33-year-old is still sellable on the open market, as he went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts in the previous campaign.