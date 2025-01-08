Yankees could salary dump declining pitcher to San Diego Padres

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Marcus Stroman might be staring down a change of scenery, as the Yankees explore trade opportunities with the San Diego Padres. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Padres could be a landing spot for the veteran pitcher. For the Yankees, moving Stroman’s $18.5 million salary off their books is not just a financial necessity—it’s a chance to restructure their roster and address a critical need in the infield.

Why the Padres Might Take the Chance

The Padres are no strangers to taking calculated risks, and adding Stroman could be another move that fits their mold. Despite a down year in 2024, Stroman still offers value as an innings eater with ground ball potential. The 34-year-old’s 4.31 ERA and career-low 6.58 strikeouts per nine last season may not jump off the page, but his ability to induce weak contact and his history of consistency could make him a serviceable addition to a rotation looking for depth.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

For San Diego, Stroman could slot in as a middle-of-the-rotation arm, giving them stability and veteran leadership. The Padres would likely push for the Yankees to cover part of his salary, but the upside lies in acquiring a proven starter who could rebound under new circumstances.

Luis Arraez Could Fill a Major Void

In a potential trade, Luis Arraez has been floated as a player who could make his way to the Bronx. The Yankees have a glaring hole at the top of their lineup, and Arraez’s elite contact-hitting profile could be the solution. The three-time batting champion hit .314/.346/.392 last season, offering the kind of offensive consistency the Yankees desperately need.

Arraez is not without flaws—his defense at second base is well below average, with -3 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average over 339 innings in 2024. However, the Yankees would likely prioritize his bat over his glove, especially with the ability to slot him into a lineup that could use his high on-base percentage and ability to set the table for Aaron Judge.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

What the Yankees Would Have to Give Up

To make a deal work, the Yankees would likely need to include more than just Stroman. The Padres would demand a few middling prospects to sweeten the pot, especially if they’re expected to take on a significant portion of Stroman’s salary. While the Yankees won’t want to part with top-tier talent, they could dangle players on the fringes of their farm system to seal the deal.

This would be a win-win scenario: the Yankees offload a burdensome contract while acquiring a much-needed offensive upgrade, and the Padres add a veteran starter without sacrificing their long-term flexibility.

A Trade That Makes Sense for Both Sides

For the Yankees, a deal with the Padres could kill two birds with one stone: alleviating luxury tax pressure and addressing the infield with a versatile bat. For the Padres, Stroman provides depth and stability as they look to remain competitive in a loaded National League. If the two sides can work out the details, this could be the kind of creative trade that benefits both teams heading into the 2025 season.