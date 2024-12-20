Yankees could solve lead-off spot and first base with one trade

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

If the Yankees are looking to avoid a long-term commitment or a hefty free-agent contract, exploring the trade market could provide a viable solution for their first base vacancy. While options like Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Santana are enticing on short-term deals, general manager Brian Cashman may have his eyes on a different path: acquiring San Francisco Giants’ first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr.

A Perfect Fit at the Top of the Lineup

LaMonte Wade Jr. is coming off a solid season in 2024, where he played 117 games and slashed .260/.380/.381 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. His 119 wRC+ highlights his offensive value, and his high on-base percentage (.380) would make him an ideal candidate for the Yankees’ leadoff spot. With Juan Soto departing, Wade could be the type of table-setter who maximizes Aaron Judge’s power in the second spot in the lineup.

Wade’s patient approach at the plate is one of his standout attributes. He ranked in the 99th percentile in walk rate last year, drawing free passes at a 15.5% clip. Additionally, his 94th percentile chase rate underscores his discipline, while his 94th percentile launch angle sweet spot suggests his swing path is optimized for line drives and fly balls. For a team that values exhausting opposing pitchers and creating opportunities for its sluggers, Wade’s skill set is an ideal match.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees could easily wait out the free agent market and opt to trade for an infielder, which seems like a viable alternative.

“The teams in need of a first baseman include some of the biggest in baseball: the Yankees, Mets, Astros, Arizona and Seattle. But as long as teams believe Naylor and Wade are available, they can stand firm on free agents and threaten to — or actually — pivot to trades.”

Yankee Stadium Could Boost Wade’s Power

As a left-handed hitter, Wade profiles well for Yankee Stadium, where the short right porch can amplify a lefty’s power numbers. Of his eight home runs in 2024, Wade would have hit 11 if he played his home games in the Bronx. Over multiple seasons, Yankee Stadium’s dimensions could continue to inflate his power stats, giving him added value in the Yankees’ lineup.

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

While Wade isn’t known as a power hitter, his ability to pull the ball and make good contact effectively to right field complements the stadium’s design. Pairing him with Judge, who thrives in the second spot, could result in more favorable pitches for the Yankees’ superstar and create a more dynamic offensive attack.

Cost Efficiency and Trade Viability

Wade is heading into his final year of arbitration and is projected to earn around $5 million in 2025 before hitting free agency in 2026. That salary fits perfectly within the Yankees’ financial constraints, especially as they approach the luxury tax threshold. For a team prioritizing cost efficiency, Wade provides significant value at a minimal price.

The Giants may also be inclined to move Wade as they evaluate their own roster needs. Since he has just one year of control remaining, San Francisco could see value in trading him now for a mid-level prospect. The Yankees could float Ben Rice as a potential trade piece, offering the Giants a long-term option at first base while addressing their own short-term needs. Rice’s left-handed bat and potential upside make him a reasonable asset to include in the deal.

Benefits Beyond the Box Score

Defensively, Wade is serviceable at first base (4 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average) and would not create a liability in the field. His patient approach at the plate and ability to get on base could make him a consistent presence in the Yankees’ lineup. Adding a player who excels in drawing walks and avoiding strikeouts complements the team’s current stars, creating a lineup that can wear down opposing pitchers and capitalize on scoring opportunities.