Yankees ‘more increasingly likely’ to sign former MVP first baseman

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly exploring the idea of signing former MVP Paul Goldschmidt to address their need at first base. Goldschmidt, a seven-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, offers a mix of experience and upside that could appeal to the Yankees as they continue to reshape their roster.

No Draft Pick Compensation Required

One of the biggest advantages of pursuing Goldschmidt is that the Yankees wouldn’t have to part with any draft picks to sign him. Unlike other first basemen who received qualifying offers, such as Christian Walker and Pete Alonso, Goldschmidt can be signed outright, allowing the Yankees to retain valuable draft assets.

The 37-year-old is coming off a down season but remains an intriguing option. In 2024, Goldschmidt hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs, posting a 100 wRC+ and essentially breaking even offensively. While far from his MVP-caliber numbers of 2022, when he slashed .317/.404/.578 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs, Goldschmidt has shown he can be productive at the plate.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Experience and Defensive Stability

Defensively, Goldschmidt remains a reliable option at first base. Last season, he logged 1,313 innings at the position with a .996 fielding percentage and only five errors. While his defensive metrics, such as zero defensive runs saved and zero outs above average, suggest he is average, his consistency and experience would still provide an upgrade for the Yankees.

His leadership and veteran presence would complement the Yankees’ mix of younger talent and established stars.

Offensive Upside and Risk

While Goldschmidt’s 2024 numbers indicate a decline, there is reason to believe he could bounce back. His track record of success and ability to adapt make him a low-risk, potentially high-reward option on a short-term deal. A move to Yankee Stadium, with its hitter-friendly dimensions, could also help Goldschmidt rediscover his power stroke. Of his 22 home runs in 2024, he likely would have hit a few more in the Bronx (25 via Baseball Savant), where the short right porch is a haven for right-handed hitters with opposite-field power.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Trade Options and Cost-Efficient Alternatives

If the Yankees decide against signing Goldschmidt, they could explore trade options for a first baseman. Players like Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers or Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians have been mentioned as potential targets. Both players offer offensive production and are under team control, making them appealing alternatives.

Another option is signing a cost-efficient free agent like Carlos Santana. Santana, who just won a Gold Glove at first base, provides solid defense and switch-hitting capability. At 38 years old, Santana could be signed to a one-year deal worth around $6 million, giving the Yankees a reliable stopgap while keeping their financial flexibility intact.

A Balancing Act for the Yankees

The Yankees are weighing their options carefully, balancing the need for immediate production with long-term flexibility. Goldschmidt offers a unique blend of experience and upside without requiring the sacrifice of draft picks, making him a compelling choice. However, the Yankees will also consider cheaper and younger alternatives as they look to build a competitive roster for the 2025 season and beyond.