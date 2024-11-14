Yankees could pivot to Dodgers’ star outfielder if Juan Soto walks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ primary goal this off-season is to secure superstar outfielder Juan Soto with a long-term extension. However, they face a formidable challenge from their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets. With billionaire owner Steve Cohen potentially ready to offer Soto a record-breaking deal, the Yankees may need to adapt their approach if they are outbid.

Currently, Soto’s deal is projected to be in the range of $600-700 million over 13 to 14 years, with an annual salary of around $50 million. The Yankees have the financial capacity to make a competitive offer but must acknowledge that Soto’s ultimate decision will be influenced by the Mets’ ability to offer a lucrative contract and a compelling future.

Yankees Exploring Backup Plans: Teoscar Hernandez as an Option

Should Soto opt for the Mets or another team, the Yankees have already started considering alternative plans. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, one potential target is World Series-winning outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

“The Dodgers are the favorites to bring him back where he thrived in 2024. Boston is in. So is Baltimore. And the Yankees want him if Soto doesn’t come back, though Hernández could have already signed by the time New York knows where it stands with Soto. Chances are Hernández will be one of the first big names off the board.”

While Hernandez could choose to return to Los Angeles, he may wait until Soto’s situation is resolved to maximize his own value on the market.

Comparing Soto and Hernandez: A Significant Gap

It’s important to recognize the vast difference in production between Soto and Hernandez. Over 157 games, Soto delivered a stellar .288/.419/.569 slash line, with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a 180 wRC+ across 713 plate appearances. Replacing such elite production would be a daunting task.

In contrast, Hernandez, who is 32 years old, posted a .272/.339/.501 line in 2024, with 33 homers, 99 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. He recorded a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate, earning a 134 wRC+. While Hernandez had an impressive season, he was still 46% less productive than Soto and would come at a fraction of the cost. A potential four-year deal worth under $100 million would reflect his age and more limited ceiling compared to Soto’s astronomical value.

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Cost and Value Consideration

While Hernandez would be a more economical option, he falls far short of the impact Soto brings to the lineup. Hernandez posted 3.5 WAR in 2024, compared to Soto’s 8.1 WAR, highlighting the considerable gap in value between the two players.

The Need for Strategic Moves

If the Yankees fail to retain Soto, they would need to pivot with multiple moves to recoup lost value. Hernandez would only be part of a broader plan to maintain their competitive edge. Despite being a productive player, Hernandez alone cannot replace the unmatched impact of Soto. The Yankees would need to strategically bolster their roster in other areas to compensate for the potential loss of one of baseball’s brightest stars.