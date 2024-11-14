Yankees could go big and sign elite lefty starting pitcher

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

While starting pitching may not top the Yankees‘ priority list this off-season, the struggles within their rotation during the 2024 season cannot be overlooked. Although pitching wasn’t the primary reason for their World Series defeat, improving this area is always prudent, especially with a talented free-agent market available.

The Yankees’ approach will largely depend on their financial flexibility after determining whether they can retain Juan Soto with a long-term agreement. Should Soto depart, the team will have significant funds to reallocate. Here, we explore one potential starting pitcher who could be an excellent fit for the Yankees on a multi-year deal.

Blake Snell Should be a Prime Target for the Yankees

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees have expressed interest in Dodgers’ free-agent starter Jack Flaherty. However, Blake Snell might be an even better fit for the Bronx Bombers.

One potential move could involve trading Nestor Cortes for a first-base solution, thereby creating room for Snell in the rotation. This would effectively replace one left-handed starter with another while addressing additional roster needs. With Carlos Rodon’s inconsistency, adding Snell would provide an immediate upgrade as the Yankees’ new number two starter.

In a perfect world, trading Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary would allow the Yankees to be far more aggressive.

Snell’s Strong 2024 Performance

Snell’s market dried up last year, leading him to sign a two-year, $62 million deal with a player option for the second year. After a standout 2024 season, Snell opted out of a $30 million option for 2025, seeking a long-term deal.

This past season, he pitched 104 innings, overcoming a spring training injury that sidelined him for several weeks. He recorded a 3.12 ERA with a 2.54 xERA, striking out 12.55 batters per nine innings. His left-on-base rate was 70.9%, and he induced ground balls at a 42% rate while allowing only 0.52 home runs per nine innings, marking the lowest HR/FB ratio of his career at 6.5%.

Snell’s Impressive Metrics

Snell showcased a career-best 96.1 mph fastball at age 31, indicating he still possesses top-tier velocity. A five-year contract with an opt-out after the fourth season could make sense for both sides, offering Snell long-term security while providing the Yankees with some flexibility. Last off-season, Snell’s demands were too steep for the Yankees, but his performance may now justify the investment.

He ranked in the 98th percentile in whiff rate, 98th percentile in strikeout rate, and 99th percentile in hard-hit rate during the 2024 season. Snell excels at generating weak contact, striking out batters, and is considered one of the top left-handed starters in the game.

Potential Impact on the Yankees’ Rotation

Acquiring Snell would give the Yankees a formidable one-two punch alongside Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation. This move would push Carlos Rodon to the number three spot, a role better suited to his current performance level following two inconsistent seasons after signing a six-year, $162 million deal.

If the Yankees offer Snell a five-year, $150 million contract with a club option after the fourth year, it could be enough to secure his services. Such a deal would undoubtedly impact their financial flexibility, but creative roster moves could help alleviate the burden.

Balancing Costs and Roster Needs

To make room for Snell and manage costs, the Yankees could explore trading some of their existing pitching depth for infield reinforcements. Additionally, the team plans to promote Caleb Durbin to second base and Jasson Dominguez to left field, saving a combined $33 million with Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo entering free agency. This financial maneuvering would provide the flexibility needed to pursue a high-impact addition like Snell while addressing other roster areas.