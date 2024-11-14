Yankees could enter sweepstakes for ‘nine-figure-arm’

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have their starting rotation set for the 2025 season, with all of their primary starters already under contract. Despite Gerrit Cole having the option to opt out, he chose to stay with the Yankees under their current agreement, leaving the door open for possible renegotiations in the future.

Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Luis Gil, and Marcus Stroman are all locked in for next season. Both Cortes and Stroman are entering the final year of their respective contracts, with Cortes heading into arbitration. Gil remains pre-arbitration, while Rodon will be entering the third year of his six-year, $162 million deal.

Considering Rotation Adjustments

Although the Yankees’ rotation appears set, they could explore creative moves to enhance their roster. Trading a piece like Luis Gil for infield support or looking to offload Stroman’s $18.5 million salary is not out of the realm of possibility. Stroman’s declining velocity and inconsistent production this past season may prompt the Yankees to seek a more reliable option.

Jack Flaherty: Yankees’ Potential Free-Agent Target

One intriguing free-agent option for the Yankees is World Series-winning starter Jack Flaherty. The Yankees were interested in acquiring him at the trade deadline but pulled back due to concerns over his back issues.

Flaherty, 29, battled health issues this past season, leading to a dip in production in the latter half of the year. He still managed to toss 162 innings, his second-highest career total, and posted a 3.17 ERA. His strikeout numbers remained impressive at 10.78 strikeouts per nine innings, while his walk rate dropped to a career-low 2.11 per nine innings. His 80.9% left-on-base rate and 39.5% ground ball rate further demonstrate his effectiveness.

Flaherty’s Market and Potential Fit

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Flaherty could be a valuable addition to any team seeking a reliable starter, including the Yankees. Passan noted:

“Jack Flaherty, right-handed starter: There’s a chance Flaherty doesn’t reach $100 million, but his doing so is enough of a possibility to warrant his inclusion in this tier. He threw 162 innings in 2024, the most he had in five years, and booked a 5-to-1 strikeout-walk ratio. If the Washington Nationals decide to spend on an anchor for their rotation, Flaherty could make sense. And the Yankees — who killed a deal for Flaherty at the trade deadline out of concerns about his back — could be in again.”

Flaherty’s strengths align with the Yankees’ preference for pitchers who can generate swings and misses. He ranked in the 98th percentile in breaking run value, 91st percentile in whiff rate, and 90th percentile in strikeout rate. His four-seam fastball averaged 93.3 mph and held opposing batters to a .245 average and .401 slugging rate. His slider and knuckle curve were even more effective, with batting averages against of .222 and .164, respectively.

Injury Concerns and Potential Risk

While Flaherty offers tremendous upside, there are concerns about his durability and ability to consistently pitch at a high level. His injury history suggests potential risks, and the Yankees would need to weigh those risks before committing to a long-term deal.

If Flaherty’s price remains below $100 million, with a potential $25 million per season average on a five-year deal (perhaps with an out after four years), he could be an attractive target for the Yankees. However, this would necessitate parting ways with Stroman and reallocating those funds.

Priorities Beyond the Rotation

Before making any decisions about adding Flaherty or another starter, the Yankees must prioritize their pursuit of Juan Soto. Once Soto’s future is determined, the team can better assess their budget for additional moves, including strengthening their infield and bullpen.

Ultimately, the Yankees’ off-season moves hinge on how quickly they can secure Soto and how much financial flexibility they have left to address other areas of need. Flaherty presents a compelling case as a high-upside addition, but his health and price tag will dictate whether he becomes a realistic option for the Bronx Bombers.