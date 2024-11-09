Yankees could pivot to 3-player free agent haul if Juan Soto walks

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Yankees free agent outfielder Juan Soto’s upcoming contract could land anywhere from $600 million to $700 million, with projections suggesting a 14-year, $630 million deal that would average $45 million per season. However, some believe the final figure may push closer to $50 million per year.

If the Yankees move forward with such a deal, it won’t be a significant leap from the $31 million they paid Soto during the final year of arbitration. The decision to decline Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million club option effectively covers the projected increase in Soto’s annual salary.

While the sticker price may seem intimidating, the Yankees have ample financial resources to lock down Soto long-term. His presence on the roster would make the team perennial World Series contenders. Beyond his on-field contributions, Soto’s marketability and consistent offensive production offer unparalleled value, making the investment worthwhile. Additionally, Soto is a durable player whose health history makes him a dependable asset for the long haul.

The Threat of Losing Soto

However, there is a very real possibility that Soto could leave in free agency. The New York Mets have emerged as one of the Yankees’ strongest competitors for his services, with several other teams also expressing interest. Still, as the bidding war intensifies, many clubs may be priced out of the race.

If Soto departs, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi believes the Yankees could pivot to signing multiple players, potentially targeting Anthony Santander, Christian Walker, and Willy Adames.

Evaluating Anthony Santander

Santander, a 30-year-old outfielder, is coming off his best MLB season, hitting .235/.308/.506 with 44 homers and 102 RBIs across 155 games. While he posted a 129 wRC+, his defense was subpar, and concerns about potential regression loom given his age. As a switch-hitter, Santander would add power to the Yankees’ lineup, though they may need to be cautious about a long-term commitment.

A contract for Santander could start around $20 million annually, which would be the first component of a three-player strategy to offset Soto’s departure.

Considering Christian Walker

Next up is Christian Walker, a 33-year-old first baseman who recently hit free agency. In 130 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Walker posted a .251/.335/.468 line with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs, along with a 119 wRC+. He remains a formidable offensive player and an elite defender at first base. Even if Soto stays, Walker could still be an appealing addition for the Yankees.

Walker’s market value is projected at around $20 million per season. A three-year deal with an opt-out after the second season might provide the Yankees with the flexibility they need while securing a reliable bat and glove.

Exploring Willy Adames

The most surprising potential target is Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames. At 29 years old, Adames delivered a strong 2024 season, hitting .251/.331/.462 with 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases over 161 games. While primarily a shortstop, the Yankees could consider moving Anthony Volpe to second base if they acquire Adames.

Adames’ expected market value is around $150 million over six years, or $25 million per season. This addition would give the Yankees both offensive and defensive flexibility.

The Yankees Would be Handing Out Major Contracts

Signing all three players—Santander, Walker, and Adames—would cost the Yankees around $65 million annually, compared to the projected $50 million per year for Soto. While this approach would bolster multiple positions, it comes with age-related risks, as most of the targets are 30 or older. In contrast, Soto, at 26, offers a long-term solution with sustained upside.

While a multi-player strategy could provide short-term improvements, Soto’s potential decade-long impact makes a compelling case for keeping him in pinstripes. If the Yankees can secure Soto, they solidify their championship aspirations for years to come. If not, a creative pivot may be necessary to remain competitive in the AL East.