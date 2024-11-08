Yankees clear $40 million off the books letting 3 free agents walk

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Yankees are preparing for an off-season of strategic moves following their World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian Cashman and the front office recognize the need to address several issues, including improving infield defense, enhancing base-running efficiency, and bolstering the bullpen.

Yankees Replacing Key Departures

This off-season, the Yankees must replace Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, and Alex Verdugo. Cashman did not express much enthusiasm about re-signing Torres, who saved the team $14.2 million by departing. Torres is expected to command a deal of around $18 million annually.

“Obviously he’ll have a lot of conversations with a lot of teams that have a need in that area and that might include us, who knows. But appreciate his efforts while he was here,” Cashman told reporters recently.

While he was a strong offensive contributor in the second half of the season, his volatility and defensive shortcomings diminish his overall value. The team appears high on prospect Caleb Durbin, a strong defender, elite base-runner, and excellent contact hitter with a 9.9% strikeout rate in Triple-A. Durbin’s athletic profile and potential as a long-term leadoff hitter make him an exciting option.

Rizzo, whose declined club option saved the Yankees $17 million, struggled through 92 games in 2024 due to injuries and age-related decline, hitting just .228/.301/.335 with eight homers and 35 RBIs. While Rizzo’s leadership was valuable, the Yankees are likely to move on. If he chooses to retire, he could serve in a coaching role with the team. To fill first base, the Yankees have options, including in-house candidate Ben Rice and potential free-agent acquisitions such as Christian Walker or Carlos Santana, who offers defensive excellence and offensive reliability.

Verdugo, who was acquired from the Red Sox, played 149 games with a disappointing .233/.291/.356 slash line and 13 home runs. Given his underperformance, the Yankees are expected to part ways and save $8.7 million. Star prospect Jasson Dominguez, who is pre-arbitration, is expected to take over in the outfield, providing a cost-effective and promising replacement.

Allocating Resources for Juan Soto

The Yankees have approximately $40 million in additional financial flexibility from these moves, which can help bridge the gap between Juan Soto’s $31 million salary in his final year of arbitration and the projected $50 million annual salary for his long-term extension. Retaining Soto remains a top priority for the Yankees, as he would provide consistent offensive firepower alongside Aaron Judge.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Exploring First Base Options

With extra funds available, the Yankees could target Christian Walker, who recently completed a one-year, $10.9 million deal. At 33 years old, Walker may not demand a long-term commitment, making him a viable option. He hit 26 home runs last season, posted a 119 wRC+, and showcased strong defensive metrics with seven defensive runs saved and 13 outs above average. While the Diamondbacks extended a $21 million qualifying offer, a three-year, $60 million deal with a club option for the third year could be a realistic fit for the Yankees.

Strategic Planning and Timely Moves

The Yanks are expected to get creative as they restructure the roster. Extending Soto would be a significant move, but the team also aims to address other needs promptly. Soto’s representatives are likely to extend negotiations, but the Yankees may look to secure his commitment quickly to better execute their broader off-season strategy and avoid missing out on key targets.