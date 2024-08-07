Yankees could phantom IL starting pitcher hitting a low-point

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have used the phantom IL in the past to rest players hitting a regression. Essentially, they make up a fake injury and utilize that time to provide rest, which is something they may want to consider doing with starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Stroman is regressing in more ways than one and is coming off three performances that allowed 15 runs combined. His stuff is quickly hitting a low point, and the 33-year-old could use a few weeks to recuperate as the postseason in October.

The Yankees Need to do Something About Marcus Stroman

Currently, Stroman hosts a 4.10 ERA, the worst since 2018. Stroman has tossed 116.1 innings this season, including 6.65 strikeouts per nine, a 76.1% left-on-base rate, and a career-low 48.6% ground ball rate. What’s more troubling is his velocity, averaging 90.6 mph, down from 92.2 last season.

Normally a player that hovers around a 2.5 WAR, Stroman sits at 0.1 this year, suggesting he’s not just trending in the wrong direction; he’s hitting a major wall of regression as he enters his mid-30s.

Stroman ranks in the 18th percentile in xERA, sitting at 4.83 with a .259 xBA, good for the 29th percentile. His ability to generate swings and misses has reached almost unplayable levels, specifically a 30% below-average whiff rate and 15% below-average chase rate. Opposing batters are demolishing his sinker, a pitch he is throwing 35.5% of the time, and hitters are collecting a .294 batting average against it. His cutter, slider, and slurve have been equally as problematic.

Regression Across the Board

Across the board, Stroman is trending in a direction that makes him not only a liability during the regular season but also a complete non-factor in the playoffs.

At this rate, the Yankees may need to consider putting Stroman on the injured list when Clarke Schmidt returns to action in August, allowing him to rest up ahead of the playoffs and hopefully gain back some velocity on his fastball and reset his confidence.