Yankees could make a huge utility-man upgrade at the trade deadline

The weight of six straight losses had grown heavier with every game, each inning feeling like another crack in the dam.

On Thursday, the New York Yankees finally caught their breath and broke through, snapping the skid with a much-needed win. But victory doesn’t erase the warning signs.

That once-comfortable AL East lead? It’s shriveled to just 2.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays, a far cry from the seven-game cushion they held in late May.

Winning offered relief, not reassurance.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Second base remains a riddle the Yankees can’t solve

While Jazz Chisholm Jr. is back from injury and helping cover third base, the keystone and, particularly, the utility infield alternatives, continue to be a black hole.

It’s not just that the current options aren’t stars — they’re barely functioning big leaguers.

Oswald Peraza has posted a 50 wRC+ and a -0.2 fWAR, DJ LeMahieu has just one hit in his last 15 plate appearances, and Pablo Reyes was designated for assignment after an even worse 32 wRC+ and -0.4 fWAR.

It’s been like trying to patch a leaky boat with duct tape — temporary, desperate, and ultimately ineffective.

Yankees exploring infield upgrades, including familiar faces

According to Andy Martino of SNY, New York continues searching for a right-handed bat, preferably one who can man the infield. One name floated? A familiar — and polarizing — one.

“Isiah Kiner-Falefa could fit the bill,” Martino wrote, noting the Yankees might also look at a more ambitious move, like trading for Colorado’s Ryan McMahon and sliding Chisholm back to second.

Kiner-Falefa’s name will undoubtedly stir memories, both good and bad, in the Bronx. But in a world where Peraza and Reyes are (were, in Reyes’ case) getting reps, his current stat line — a 94 wRC+ and 0.5 fWAR — suddenly looks respectable.

IKF’s redemption arc could match Yankees’ current needs

If the Yankees bring back IKF, it wouldn’t be to hand him a starting role — nor should it be. He’d be a utility piece, a plug-and-play type who can slot in wherever needed.

He’s played every infield position and even some outfield. He’s not a slugger or a game-changer, but he’s steady, athletic, and mentally tough.

For all his offensive limitations during his previous Yankee stint, IKF never took a play off. He worked hard, embraced defensive flexibility, and never once shied away from the spotlight — even when the crowd turned on him.

In a team searching for stability, hustle, and competence, he’s become a rare commodity.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

A stopgap solution — but a real upgrade

Ideally, the Yankees would land someone with pop, upside, and long-term potential — especially if they’re eyeing deep October baseball.

But in the absence of such a move, IKF is still a better alternative than what they’re currently trotting out. And that’s both a damning statement about the state of the roster and a testament to how far he’s come.

In baseball, sometimes you need a home-cooked meal to reset — something familiar, not fancy. IKF could be just that.

There are bigger swings to take, sure. But a small move like this could still mean a steadier ship down the stretch.

READ MORE: The Yankees might have found a perfect 9-hole hitter