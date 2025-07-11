Yankees could go big and acquire one of the best relief pitchers in baseball

The Yankees are in a spot that’s become all too familiar—glaring holes to patch and not enough time to figure it out.

While third base remains the biggest need, with Eugenio Suarez of the Diamondbacks sitting atop their wish list, the bullpen isn’t far behind.

This relief group was once a fortress but has turned into something closer to a rickety fence lately.

That’s why adding a high-leverage arm is essential if the Yankees plan on making any real playoff noise.

Emmanuel Clase could be the ultimate bullpen addition

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees could have their eyes on one of baseball’s best relief pitchers.

Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians fits exactly what they need, even if prying him loose won’t be easy.

Clase is under contract through at least 2026, with team options that run through 2028, making him incredibly valuable.

He’s 27 and locked into a team-friendly five-year, $20 million deal—an absolute steal for someone with his level of dominance.

When you find a Ferrari priced like a used sedan, you don’t hesitate—if you can afford it.

Clase’s numbers make him hard to ignore

This season, Clase has posted a solid 3.12 ERA over 40.1 innings, showcasing his usual electric stuff.

Last year, he turned in one of the most absurd relief campaigns in recent memory, boasting a jaw-dropping 0.61 ERA across 74.1 innings.

His slider and cutter combination is borderline unfair, keeping hitters guessing and often walking back to the dugout shaking their heads.

Even though Clase stumbled against the Yankees in the playoffs, posting a 9.00 ERA in that series, it feels like more of a blip.

The stage may have felt overwhelming then, but he remains a high-stakes weapon capable of closing games or handing the ball off to Devin Williams.

Why the price might still be worth paying

Clase wouldn’t come cheap. In fact, the Guardians would demand multiple top prospects because of his contract, age, and sheer dominance.

But the Yankees are built to win right now, and Clase would transform a shaky bullpen into a terrifying unit for opponents.

Pairing him with Williams and Luke Weaver in the late innings could shorten games dramatically—exactly what you want come October.

With the Guardians currently sitting at 43–48 and drifting toward seller status, the Yankees might find them open for business.

Yankees could turn a risky move into a season-changing splash

It’s always a gamble to pay big prospect capital for a reliever, no matter how electric their arsenal.

Yet if the Yankees believe their championship window is wide open, landing Clase could be the decisive stroke they need.

At only 27, he’d also stabilize the bullpen for years, not just a short playoff run, giving New York control through multiple potential title pushes.