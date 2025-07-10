Yankees’ mock trade with Diamondbacks lands 2 massive upgrades

The Tampa Bay Rays got trade season rolling by acquiring reliever Bryan Baker from the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon.

With the deadline looming on July 31, the New York Yankees are expected to be among the most aggressive buyers in baseball.

Despite holding contender status in the American League, the Yankees remain a deeply imperfect team with glaring needs to address.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, third base and pitching top the list of priorities as New York prepares for a pivotal stretch run.

The Bombers officially released DJ LeMahieu on Thursday after designating him for assignment, leaving third base completely up in the air.

Eugenio Suárez Emerges as Yankees’ Ideal Fit

One of the most intriguing names floated by Passan is Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, a natural third baseman.

Suárez brings power and presence to the hot corner, something New York has sorely lacked all season long.

With 29 home runs and a 140 wRC+ on the year, Suárez would instantly become one of the Yankees’ most feared bats.

The Bronx has seen a revolving door at third base—none of the options have stuck, and the offense has suffered as a result.

Adding Suárez wouldn’t just patch a hole; it could completely change the shape and depth of the Yankees’ lineup.

Pitching Reinforcements Could Tag Along

The Yankees are also eyeing Arizona’s rotation for help, and Passan suggests they might aim even higher than expected.

If they play their cards right, New York could walk away with not only Suárez but also Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly.

Gallen may be a longshot due to his ace status, but Kelly remains a strong and realistic option with frontline experience.

Kelly has been rock-solid this season, posting a 3.41 ERA over 111 innings while flashing the consistency New York desperately needs.

The Yankees’ rotation has battled injuries and instability, making Kelly’s durability especially attractive in a postseason push.

Arizona Falling Behind in Playoff Race

The Diamondbacks, despite early-season promise, have slipped behind in the National League Wild Card hunt.

Their slide could make them more open to reshaping the roster, especially if they can acquire long-term assets in return.

For New York, that creates a perfect storm: a motivated seller and a buyer with both needs and the farm depth to deal.

Arizona may not be in full fire-sale mode, but they have every reason to listen—especially if the Yankees offer a compelling package.

What Would It Cost the Yankees?

There’s already buzz around a potential return involving several of the Yankees’ promising young prospects.

Names like outfielder Spencer Jones, pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, and young slugger Rafael Flores could be enough to entice the D-Backs.

Griffin Herring, New York’s sixth-round pick in 2024, could sweeten the deal further as an emerging left-handed arm.

Jones, in particular, would be a painful player to move, but that’s often the price for a true difference-maker like Suárez.

If the Yankees truly believe they’re one piece away, they may have to swallow hard and pull the trigger.

Time to Push the Chips In?

The Yankees can’t afford to wait for internal options to develop while the rest of the league gets better around them.

Adding Suárez and Kelly in one deal would be like hitting the jackpot—a direct fix to two of the team’s biggest flaws.

This isn’t about patching leaks; it’s about putting the finishing touches on a roster with championship potential.

As the deadline nears, Brian Cashman must decide whether the moment calls for boldness or restraint.

The Yankees have a rare opportunity to make a splash that could tilt the entire American League landscape.

