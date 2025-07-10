Yankees’ infield trade deadline move is turning out to be a stroke of genius

The Yankees needed a spark, and somehow they found more than that when they traded for Jazz Chisholm at last year’s deadline.

Watching Chisholm now, it almost feels like the Yankees swiped a diamond from under everyone’s noses, even if it cost them Agustin Ramirez.

Sure, Ramirez is off to an impressive start with the Marlins, but Chisholm is giving the Yankees something rare — a fiery, energetic cornerstone.

In many ways, Chisholm plays like a fuse connected to dynamite, ready to blow games open the second he steps to the plate.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees seeing Chisholm’s offensive ceiling reach new levels

Last season offered only a glimpse of what Jazz Chisholm might look like wearing pinstripes full-time. Now he’s proving he’s built for New York.

Through this season, Chisholm is slashing .251/.346/.530, smashing 17 home runs and maintaining a powerful .876 OPS that keeps pitchers wary.

He ranks in the 98th percentile in barrel rate, which means when he makes contact, it’s loud and often devastating for opposing arms.

Even with a bit of swing-and-miss still in his game, his raw power and aggressive style have more than compensated for any discipline concerns.

For the Yankees, who desperately needed another legitimate slugger, Chisholm is turning into a dream come true in the middle of their order.

Last night against the Mariners, he belted two homers and fueled an offense that needed to support a rookie pitcher making his debut.

Defensive excellence makes Chisholm even more indispensable

While his bat rightfully grabs headlines, Chisholm’s defense might be the hidden glue that holds the Yankees’ infield together.

After bouncing him around the diamond, the Yankees wisely moved Chisholm back to second base this week, and he’s been nothing short of sensational.

So far, the 27-year-old has logged a .974 fielding percentage at second with four defensive runs saved and three outs above average.

That’s elite territory for any infielder with his small sample, let alone someone also slugging like Chisholm. His blend of power and glove work is simply rare to find.

The Yankees finally seem to be letting him settle in at second, where he can maximize his instincts and athleticism without overextending his arm.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A long-term extension should already be on the table

Jazz Chisholm is under team control through 2026, but the Yankees should be thinking much further ahead when it comes to his future.

By the time he hits free agency, Chisholm will be just 28 years old, right in the thick of his prime. That’s precisely when you want to secure stars.

Locking him up now would be like investing in a stock that’s about to skyrocket, especially given his offensive trajectory and defensive consistency.

Players who bring this mix of swagger, production, and versatility don’t grow on trees — they become the faces of franchises.

For a team like the Yankees, who thrive on marketable stars and big moments, Chisholm seems built for the Bronx stage.

Jazz Chisholm might be the Yankees’ best decision in years

Looking back, the deal that brought Chisholm from Miami could end up being one of Brian Cashman’s smartest gambles in his long tenure.

He’s the kind of electric player who can turn playoff games with one swing or diving stop, the type fans pay to see night after night.