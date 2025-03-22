Yankees avoid more rotation problems with newest member earning roster spot

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees made it official on Saturday: 38-year-old veteran Carlos Carrasco has earned his place in the starting rotation to open the 2025 season, via Jack Curry of the YES Network. What began as a minor league flier has quickly turned into one of the more surprising—and necessary—success stories of spring training.

Carrasco had an opt-out clause in his contract that he could’ve executed on Saturday, but instead, the Yankees converted his deal to a major league contract and secured a rotation piece they weren’t expecting to rely on just a few weeks ago.

Carrasco Celebrates a Birthday and a Comeback

Carrasco turned 38 on Friday, and rather than settling into a back-end role or winding down his career, he pitched his way back into relevance. The right-hander has looked sharp this spring, tossing 16 innings with a 1.69 ERA, 8.44 strikeouts per nine, a 98.8% left-on-base rate, and an impressive 57.9% ground ball rate.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s been a massive turnaround from the numbers he posted in recent seasons. In 2023 with the Mets, Carrasco labored through a 6.80 ERA over 90 innings. In 2024, he wasn’t much better with a 5.64 ERA across 103.2 innings. But the Yankees saw enough signs of life—particularly in his command and pitch sequencing—to take the gamble.

Craft Over Power

Carrasco isn’t blowing hitters away with upper-90s fastballs. His velocity has ticked up slightly this spring, but the key has been his pitch mix. He’s utilizing a deep arsenal—fastball, sinker, slider, curveball, cutter, and changeup—which has allowed him to keep hitters off balance.

That kind of versatility is especially valuable to a team already dealing with major injuries to its rotation. With Gerrit Cole sidelined for the season and Luis Gil expected to miss months, the Yankees have no margin for error early on. Carrasco gives them an experienced arm to help weather the storm.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

What It Means for Will Warren

Carrasco’s rise has a ripple effect, and the most immediate one hits 25-year-old right-hander Will Warren. Warren was making a serious case for a rotation spot this spring, but after getting tagged for four earned runs in his most recent outing, the Yankees might send him back to Triple-A—at least temporarily.

The plan likely involves letting Carrasco eat innings until he either runs out of steam or the Yankees need to reshuffle due to injury. When that moment comes, Warren would be next in line. His development remains a priority, and his time will come, but for now, Carrasco’s experience and spring results have pushed him into the spotlight.

If nothing else, Carrasco’s resurgence gives the Yankees breathing room—and a veteran arm with something to prove.