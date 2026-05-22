The Yankees finally get Gerrit Cole back Friday night, and it lands at exactly the kind of moment that makes the rotation feel completely different. Not fixed overnight. Different.

Cole will make his season debut against the Rays at Yankee Stadium, his first major-league start since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He told the club he was ready after his latest rehab start, and the Yankees agreed, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The velocity helped make the case. Cole touched 99.6 mph with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, then arrived in New York feeling good enough for the Yankees to skip what had been expected to be one more rehab outing. That’s not nothing for a 35-year-old coming off elbow surgery.

The rotation needed this kind of anchor

The Yankees didn’t bring Cole back because Max Fried landed on the injured list, and Boone made that clear. Still, the timing matters. Fried’s elbow bone bruise created uncertainty, Carlos Rodon is still trying to settle in, and the club has leaned heavily on younger arms to keep the whole thing afloat.

Will Warren has already given them quiet rotation stability, while Cam Schlittler has been pitching like a monster. That depth is the reason Fried’s absence didn’t feel catastrophic. Cole adds the one thing depth can’t fake: a true top-end presence with playoff gravity.

Boone said the Yankees felt Cole had done everything necessary “to be ready to compete now at this level.” That’s the right framing. He doesn’t have to be vintage Cole in the first inning back. If the Yankees get 75% of that version while he builds, it’s still a godsend.

Expectations have to stay sane

Cole’s rehab line was uneven: 29 minor-league innings, 17 runs allowed, 15 earned, 28 strikeouts, and only three walks. The command part matters more than the ERA to me. Rehab outings are messy by design, and veteran aces often work on specific pitches instead of chasing a clean box score.

The Yankees need him healthy in August and October, not emptying the tank in May to prove a point. Friday should be treated like a major checkpoint, not the final product.

If Cole comes out throwing strikes, holding velocity, and giving the Yankees five competitive innings, the rotation conversation changes immediately. The Bombers have survived the first wave of injury chaos, and now their ace is walking back into the room.