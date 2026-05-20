The New York Yankees have spent plenty of oxygen on Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and the constant injury math that comes with a long season.

Will Warren has been sitting in the middle of it, doing his job without making much noise.

That matters more than people probably realize. Warren has thrown 52.1 innings with a 3.61 ERA, 3.04 FIP, 2.92 xFIP, a 28.2% strikeout rate, a 5.9% walk rate, and 1.3 WAR, which paints a much cleaner picture than the casual conversation around him. The ERA is solid. The peripherals are better.

Warren is earning more trust

The gap between ERA and FIP is the part that should have the Yankees paying attention. Warren has not been surviving on smoke and mirrors. He is missing bats, limiting walks, and giving himself room to absorb a mistake without everything caving in.

Baseball Savant has him leaning into a five-pitch mix, with the four-seamer, sinker, and sweeper doing most of the heavy lifting. The fastball sits around 94 mph, the sinker gives him arm-side action, and the sweeper gives him the kind of shape that can freeze hitters when he lands it.

That combination is why his season feels less like a fill-in job and more like actual rotation development.

The Yankees need this version to stick

The Yankees have already gotten steady production from Warren before, but this version feels different because the command has tightened up. A 5.9% walk rate changes everything for a pitcher with his movement profile.

When Warren is ahead, the sinker and sweeper start playing off each other like a door that opens the wrong way. Hitters think they are tracking one lane, then the ball disappears toward the edge or sweeps away from damage.

That kind of sequencing is how a back-end starter starts looking like a lot more than depth.

The Yankees do not need Warren to be the loudest arm in the rotation. They need him to keep taking the ball, keep forcing swings and misses, and keep proving the underlying numbers are not lying. Cole is expected to return on Friday, and Fried needs more time to get healthy. Warren does not become less important. He becomes the kind of stabilizer good teams need when October starts creeping into view.

Plain and simple, the Yankees may have more here than the public conversation is giving them credit for.