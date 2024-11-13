Yankees can save $18 million and still upgrade key infield position

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Yankees recognize that much of their free-agency budget will have to be dedicated to Juan Soto and the massive extension necessary to keep him long-term. This requires a strategic approach to their payroll, and they’ve already made significant moves by letting key players Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo hit free agency.

By rejecting Rizzo’s option, they freed up $17 million, and with Torres projected to command $18 million per season on a new contract, additional savings are anticipated.

Gleyber Torres’ Up-and-Down Season

Torres had a rollercoaster 2024 season. Before the All-Star break, over 334 at-bats, he struggled, batting just .231/.307/.347 with eight homers and 35 RBIs, leading to a demotion in the batting order.

However, he turned things around in the second half, hitting .292/.361/.419 with seven homers and 28 RBIs. Torres also performed reasonably well in the playoffs, batting .241 with two homers, eight RBIs, and a 115 wRC+. Despite his late-season surge, his defensive struggles and inconsistent baserunning were glaring issues. Over 1,342.2 innings at second base, he posted -11 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average.

The Yankees Can Turn to Durbin

The Yankees have a cost-effective alternative to Torres in their in-house prospect Caleb Durbin. Promoting Durbin would save millions—potentially around $18 million—while providing a defensive upgrade and elite baserunning.

In the Arizona Fall League, Durbin set a record with 29 stolen bases and hit .318/.438/.568 over 112 plate appearances. Impressively, he hit five homers and struck out just five times, producing a 1.006 OPS and a minuscule 4.4% strikeout rate while also drawing 17 walks.

Durbin’s 2024 Triple-A season further underscored his potential. Over 82 games, he hit .287/.396/.471 with 10 homers, 60 RBIs, 29 stolen bases, and a 129 wRC+. His 12.5% walk rate and 9.9% strikeout rate highlight his impressive plate discipline, making him an appealing option as a leadoff hitter for the Yankees. Durbin’s combination of contact hitting, on-base skills, and speed positions him as a strong candidate to replace Torres.

Versatility and Untapped Potential

Durbin’s versatility extends beyond second base; he also has experience at third base, giving the Yankees flexibility in how they deploy him. However, with Jazz Chisholm currently manning the hot corner, Durbin is more likely to make his impact at second base. His recent surge in power indicates there may still be untapped potential, making him an even more intriguing prospect as he continues to develop.

Allocating Savings to Soto

The potential savings from letting Torres walk and promoting Durbin could help offset the cost of Soto’s anticipated pay increase. Soto earned $31 million in his final arbitration year and is expected to command a deal averaging around $50 million annually—a $19 million increase. By avoiding a new $18 million contract for Torres and relying on Durbin’s pre-arbitration salary, the Yankees can redirect funds toward Soto’s extension while strengthening their infield defense and baserunning capabilities.

Final Considerations

Whether the Yankees ultimately let Torres go or retain him, they stand to save money compared to his previous $14.2 million arbitration salary. Promoting Durbin offers a cost-effective way to enhance their roster while freeing up resources for Soto’s massive extension, keeping the Bombers’ championship aspirations intact.