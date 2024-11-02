Yankees can save $17 million by cutting veteran infielder

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees face significant decisions regarding two key infielders this offseason: Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo. Both players bring distinct strengths and contributions to the team, yet financial constraints and the impending pursuit of superstar Juan Soto are set to impact their future in the Bronx.

Gleyber Torres: Valuable but Costly

As Torres heads into free agency, he carries a notable salary expectation following a season in which he counted $14.2 million against the cap in his final year of arbitration. Torres has openly expressed his desire to stay with the Yankees long-term, yet a potential deal could demand around $18 million per season.

The Yankees, however, may struggle to fit that into their budget, particularly if they are focused on retaining Soto, who is expected to command a deal averaging over $50 million per year.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

If the Yankees secure Soto’s signature, the majority of their resources will likely be directed toward the star outfielder. This could leave little room to re-sign Torres without stretching the budget thin, making his future with the team uncertain.

Anthony Rizzo: A Veteran Facing Decline

Rizzo’s situation is also under scrutiny, as he holds a club option for the 2025 season with a $17 million luxury tax hit. The 35-year-old recently concluded a two-year, $40 million contract, and his performance indicates a player on the decline. Limited to just 92 games this past season, Rizzo posted a .228/.301/.335 slash line with eight homers and 35 RBIs. His power numbers and slugging metrics have been dropping, and his defensive limitations posed significant challenges during the playoffs.

While Rizzo remains a respected leader in the clubhouse, his diminished production risks becoming an ongoing problem for the team. Declining his option would free up $17 million, which could be critical for covering a substantial portion of Soto’s expected contract increase. Given Soto’s $31 million earnings in his final arbitration year, the money saved by moving on from Rizzo could go a long way toward Soto’s compensation.

Yankees’ Potential Replacements at First Base

Replacing Rizzo at first base may not be as challenging as it might appear. The Yankees could explore multiple routes, including potential trades or a cost-effective free-agent signing. Carlos Santana is one such option, having signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Minnesota Twins last year. The 38-year-old delivered 23 home runs and a 114 wRC+ last season—figures that surpass Rizzo’s production at a fraction of the cost.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Santana would provide both an offensive boost and a considerable savings, allowing the Yankees to reallocate resources toward Soto’s long-term deal. Alternatively, the Yankees may identify other low-cost free agents or trade targets to fill the first base role without compromising their roster’s overall depth and balance.

Flexibility for the Future

In summary, the Yankees have a range of options to consider for the infield as they prioritize retaining Soto. Torres brings value but comes with a price tag that could be challenging to justify alongside Soto’s contract. Meanwhile, Rizzo’s production no longer aligns with his financial impact, making him a likely candidate for departure. By redirecting resources, the Yankees can strengthen their pursuit of Soto while addressing the gaps at first base, ensuring they remain competitive and financially agile heading into next season.