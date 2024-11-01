Yankees have close to a dozen competitors for Juan Soto’s signature

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees invested valuable resources in the 2023-24 off-season to bring in outfielder Juan Soto via trade from the San Diego Padres. The move was a resounding success, as he returned to MVP-caliber production both in the regular season and the playoffs.

However, when investing in five players to get the deal done, the Yankees knew that the player was eager to reach and test free agency. Yes, he would be an asset for the entire year, but after that, he always made it clear that he wanted to listen to all suitors in the open market.

Juan Soto is keeping his line open for every team in the MLB

And listen is what he is going to do. Recent reports suggest that as many as 11 teams reached out to Soto’s camp after the conclusion of the World Series.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, “Jon Heyman of the New York Post writes that 11 teams were in contact with Soto’s camp by Thursday morning. The Post’s Mike Puma relays that the Mets — widely perceived as the top challenger to the incumbent Yankees — were among them.”

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

More than a third of the league wants to pry Soto away from the Yankees

The Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers – to a lesser extent – are expected to be the Yankees’ main competitors for Soto. However, there are other squads willing to spend on the All-Star if given the chance: the San Francisco Giants, the Seattle Mariners, and the Toronto Blue Jays come to mind.

At this point, Soto, who posted a .988 OPS with 41 home runs and 128 runs scored in the regular season, is looking at a contract in excess of $500 million. He also proved his worth in the playoffs and cemented his position as a clutch October performer, and teams pay for that.

The Yankees want Soto and will make him their priority, but he will cost some serious money and they know it.