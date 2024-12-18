Yankees can free up a maximum $18.5 million with a strategic move

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

After acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, the Yankees find themselves inching closer to the $301 million luxury tax threshold. With their estimated luxury tax payroll sitting at $289.1 million, the team is just $11 million away from the $301 million mark set for 2025.

Hal Steinbrenner has made it clear that he prefers to stay below the final threshold, putting general manager Brian Cashman in a tight spot as he looks to address holes at both first base and second base.

The Need for Creativity

To bring in a slugger like Anthony Santander or a power-hitting first baseman like Christian Walker, Cashman will need to find ways to create financial flexibility. One potential path is trading Marcus Stroman, whose contract could free up valuable space for new acquisitions.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stroman’s Declining Value

Despite recent praise from Cashman, Marcus Stroman’s performance in 2024 raises questions about his future with the team. The 33-year-old pitched 154.2 innings last season, posting a 4.31 ERA, a career-low 6.58 strikeouts per nine, a 73.9% left-on-base rate, and a 49.2% ground ball rate. His ground ball percentage saw a steep decline of 8% compared to 2023, signaling a drop in effectiveness.

Adding to the challenge is Stroman’s contract. If he pitches more than 140 innings in 2025, it will trigger a player option for 2026, further complicating the Yankees’ financial situation. Cashman’s public praise of Stroman may be more strategic than genuine, similar to his approach with prospect Caleb Durbin before trading him to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Trading Stroman Could Open Doors

If Cashman can find a trade partner for Stroman, the Yankees could offload his $18.5 million salary, creating nearly $30 million in spending flexibility. Given the soaring costs of pitching, there’s potential for a team in need of an innings eater to take on Stroman’s contract.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees could even cover half of Stroman’s salary, saving approximately $9 million in the process. This approach would provide the financial breathing room needed to address critical infield positions without committing to hefty free-agent contracts that come with draft pick penalties.

A Trade to Address First Base

One intriguing possibility is using Stroman as part of a trade package for a first baseman. This would allow the Yankees to avoid dipping into free agency for a player like Christian Walker, who was hit with a qualifying offer. By targeting an established infielder through a trade, the Yankees could bolster their roster while managing their payroll more effectively.

Stroman’s diminishing value and the Yankees’ pressing financial constraints make him a logical trade candidate. Moving his contract would not only alleviate the team’s financial burden but also pave the way for much-needed upgrades as the Yankees aim to field a competitive lineup in 2025.