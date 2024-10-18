Yankees’ bullpen suffered blows on multiple fronts

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ bullpen has been stellar throughout the postseason, but cracks are starting to show, as seen in their struggle to close out Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Despite being just one strike away from securing a 3–0 series lead, the Guardians battled back to steal the victory, exposing the Yankees’ bullpen fatigue.

Tough Loss, Same Result

Whether dramatic or anticlimactic, a loss is still a loss in the win-loss column, and that’s likely the message manager Aaron Boone is giving his team. The Yankees need to shake off the disappointment and quickly focus on Friday’s matchup, where Cleveland will send Gavin Williams to the mound, providing New York with a more favorable pitching opposition.

Yankees’ Bullpen Takes a Hit

The Yankees’ bullpen endured a couple of blows on Thursday, with right-handed reliever Ian Hamilton leaving the game due to calf tightness. Hamilton has battled injuries throughout the year, so it’s likely he will miss the next few days, if not the rest of the postseason. In addition to Hamilton’s setback, two of the Yankees’ most reliable bullpen arms faltered when they were needed most.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Hamilton’s absence, coupled with the heavy usage of Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver, means the Yankees will have to be strategic about their bullpen usage on Friday. Both Holmes and Weaver have been leaned on heavily throughout the playoffs, and Boone may need to avoid using them in back-to-back games.

Weaver’s Late-Inning Struggles

Luke Weaver, who boasts a 3.24 ERA over 8.1 innings this postseason, saw all of his earned runs come in the last two games. In Game 3, he was one strike away from sealing the win, but a mislocated fastball to Lane Thomas resulted in a double off the centerfield wall. Moments later, he hung a changeup to Jhonkensy Noel, who tied the game with a home run, sending the contest into extra innings.

Baseball is a game of highs and lows, and the Yankees will need to regain their footing as they head into the weekend, possibly without some of their key bullpen pieces.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Guardians Take Control in Extra Innings

The Guardians continued their late-game heroics in the 10th inning when David Fry, pinch-hitting for Kyle Manzardo, smashed a walk-off home run to left centerfield off Clay Holmes. Despite Holmes’ strong postseason performance, including a 2.45 ERA, the Guardians were determined to mount a comeback and succeeded.

Cleveland’s comeback puts the Yankees in a tough spot, making Friday’s Game 4 a pivotal moment for shifting the momentum in the series.

Yankees Look to Bounce Back in Game 4

With the bullpen showing signs of wear, expect to see plenty of Tommy Kahnle, Jake Cousins, and even starter Marcus Stroman out of the bullpen on Friday. Luis Gil will make his first start of the postseason, and the Yankees need a big performance from him.

Gil, who thrives on his emotions, will have had several weeks to rest and should be fresh and ready to go. If he can command his fastball and keep it in the strike zone, the Guardians could have trouble generating offense. However, Gil will need to stay composed and throw strikes to avoid letting Cleveland build on their momentum from Game 3.

Friday’s game will be crucial for the Yankees to regain control of the series as they aim to take a 3-1 lead back to the Bronx.