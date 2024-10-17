Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-5 Game 3 loss to Guardians

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Game 3 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Guardians was a thrilling contest, with both teams vying for control of the series. For the Yankees, it was an opportunity to take a commanding three-game lead, while the Guardians fought desperately to claw their way back into the series.

Late-Game Heroics by Judge and Stanton

Heading into the eighth inning, the Yankees appeared to be struggling and flat. However, despite Cleveland bringing in Emmanuel Clase, widely regarded as the best closer in baseball, the Yankees managed to spark a rally. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit back-to-back home runs, giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead and a renewed sense of hope.

Unfortunately for New York, their late-inning heroics were not enough to stop a resilient Cleveland team fighting for survival. The Guardians, with their backs against the wall, came back with a vengeance, winning 7-5.

Weaver Struggles in the Ninth Inning

In the ninth inning, with the Yankees holding a two-run lead, closer Luke Weaver was called upon to shut the door. However, things quickly became tense. Weaver struggled with his fastball command, allowing Lane Thomas to smash a double off the centerfield wall. His struggles continued when he hung a changeup to Jhonkensy Noel, who blasted a 404-foot home run to left field, tying the game at five.

The Guardians had clearly studied Weaver’s tendencies and took full advantage of his misplaced pitches. The Yankees’ bullpen faltered at a critical moment, allowing Cleveland to stay alive in the series.

Guardians Capitalize in the 10th Inning

Cleveland’s offensive momentum carried into the 10th inning. After the Yankees stranded two runners on base, David Fry delivered the final blow, smashing a home run to left-center off a sinker that hung in the middle of the strike zone. For casual baseball fans, the game was an instant classic, but for the Yankees, it was a heartbreaking loss that could disrupt their momentum in the series.

Despite the setback, the Yankees still hold a 2-1 lead in the series, but another road game on Friday night presents a challenge as they look to regain control.

Gil and Williams Face Off in Game 4

The Yankees will send Luis Gil to the mound for Game 4, while Cleveland counters with Gavin Williams. Williams posted a 4.86 ERA over 76 innings this season and has yet to make a playoff appearance, giving the Yankees an opportunity to capitalize on his inexperience.

Gil, who hasn’t pitched in the playoffs either, finished the regular season with a solid 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings. If he can maintain his fastball command, the Yankees should have a strong chance to win and take a 3-1 series lead back to the Bronx.

Yankees’ Offense and Defensive Struggles

The Yankees managed only six hits, eight walks, and struck out 10 times in Thursday’s game. Despite Aaron Judge’s clutch home run, he also struck out three times. Catcher Austin Wells continued to struggle offensively, striking out twice in just two at-bats after replacing Jose Trevino late in the game.

Defensive mistakes also played a role in the loss, with first baseman Anthony Rizzo committing a few costly errors. The Yankees will need more from their pitching staff and cleaner defensive play if they hope to stop Cleveland from tying the series and shifting momentum in their favor heading into the weekend.