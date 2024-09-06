Yankees’ Brian Cashman slams the door shut on Jasson Dominguez

Deep down, even the Yankees must know that star prospect Jasson Dominguez should be playing every day in left field. Yet, with three weeks left in the regular season, they still haven’t promoted him.

Dominguez’s Red-Hot Performance in Triple-A

Dominguez has been on fire at the Triple-A level in recent weeks. Since August 14, the 21-year-old has been hitting an impressive .382/.447/.632, including a 1.079 OPS, a 10.6% walk rate, and a 14.1% strikeout rate. He’s contributed five homers, 13 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases during this span. His 180 wRC+ suggests he’s been 80% better than the average Triple-A hitter.

Every sign points to Dominguez being ready for the next level. However, the Yankees remain committed to Alex Verdugo, an inconsistent player who is having his worst season as a major leaguer.

Yankees’ Loyalty to Verdugo Over Dominguez

Despite fans calling for Dominguez’s promotion, upper management remains steadfast in their decision to play Verdugo every day. This decision, to some, feels questionable.

According to Bryan Hoch, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has been clear about why Dominguez hasn’t been promoted yet:

“Brian Cashman said today that the organization believes Alex Verdugo gives them the best chance to win games, which is why Jasson Dominguez hasn’t been called up. Cashman said that they will not call up Dominguez unless he can play every day.”

Currently, the message from the Yankees’ front office is that Dominguez won’t get every-day playing time, which is why they haven’t promoted him. Meanwhile, Verdugo, who is 28 and in a contract year, has been underwhelming offensively.

Verdugo’s Inconsistent Production

Verdugo has been hitting .235/.293/.359 for the season. Since August 24, he’s managed to hit .341 with a 127 wRC+, but his lack of power has hurt the team at critical moments.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While Dominguez is consistently hitting for power and getting on base, the Yankees seem reluctant to move away from Verdugo during his latest hot streak. They appear to be waiting to see if Verdugo’s recent form is sustainable. If Verdugo is heating up, they want him in the lineup. However, the longer they wait, the more likely it becomes that promoting Dominguez will happen too late for him to adjust to the major leagues in time for a postseason push.

A Missed Opportunity?

Every day that Dominguez remains in the minors, he misses out on crucial at-bats that would prepare him for playoff baseball. The Yankees’ front office is playing a risky game. If Verdugo cools off and struggles down the stretch, the fans won’t forget the decision to keep Dominguez in the minors instead of giving him a shot to contribute.