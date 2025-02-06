Yankees’ Brian Cashman leaves door wide open for possible veteran pitcher trade

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ offseason remains in a holding pattern when it comes to Marcus Stroman. General manager Brian Cashman didn’t offer much clarity when asked about a potential trade involving the veteran right-hander, simply stating, “We’ll see.” That kind of response isn’t exactly a denial—it’s more of an indication that something could happen, but the Yankees are waiting for the right opportunity.

The Salary Dump Factor

Stroman’s contract remains the biggest obstacle. He’s set to earn $18.5 million in 2025, and with the Yankees trying to dip below the $301 million fourth luxury tax threshold, moving off some of that money would go a long way. The challenge is finding a team willing to take on Stroman without the Yankees having to eat a significant chunk of his salary or attach a quality prospect to sweeten the deal.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Cashman’s noncommittal stance suggests the Yankees are in no rush. The market may be limited, but as spring training approaches, teams dealing with injuries or rotation concerns could become more interested in a veteran arm like Stroman.

Balancing the Roster

Even with Stroman on the books, the Yankees aren’t necessarily desperate for another starter. They already added Max Fried to headline a rotation that also features Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt. Will Warren is an in-house depth option, and they signed Carlos Carrasco on a minor league deal as additional insurance.

That depth makes it easier for Cashman to sit back and let the trade market develop rather than forcing a deal just to clear salary. At the same time, if they do find a taker, the savings could allow them to make one last infield move before Opening Day.

Waiting for the Right Deal

The Yankees have been here before, waiting until the right deal materializes rather than making a panic move. Whether that patience leads to a Stroman trade or simply results in him staying put remains to be seen, but Cashman’s “we’ll see” comment suggests this situation isn’t settled yet.