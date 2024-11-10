Yankees’ backup plan for Juan Soto? A division rival slugger could be in play

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Yankees are bracing for a fierce competition to retain superstar slugger Juan Soto, with Mets owner Steve Cohen poised to be a significant rival. A projected contract for Soto could range from $600 million to $700 million, making it a monumental financial commitment. While the Yankees would be wise to extend Soto and keep him as a key asset at the top of their batting order, they may have to reconsider their plans if Cohen offers a blank check.

Both the Yankees and Mets owners are set to meet with Soto and his representatives in California this upcoming week, signaling the start of what could be an intense bidding war. Hal Steinbrenner is expected to present a strong offer while appealing to Soto’s desire to help the Yankees overcome their recent World Series defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If the Yankees ultimately lose out on Soto, they may need to reallocate their funds more strategically to strengthen multiple areas of the roster.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Soto’s Incredible Offensive Value

Losing Soto’s offensive production would be a significant setback. The 26-year-old played 157 games this past season, hitting .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a remarkable 180 wRC+. Replacing his impact in the lineup would be a formidable challenge, but the Yankees could explore ways to compensate through pitching acquisitions and other offensive reinforcements.

Exploring Alternatives: Anthony Santander

One potential alternative for the Yankees is Baltimore Orioles free agent Anthony Santander. The 30-year-old switch-hitter is expected to command a deal in the $100 million range over five years, averaging $20 million per season. Santander recently earned $11.7 million in the final year of arbitration and is likely to reject the Orioles’ $21 million qualifying offer.

Santander is coming off one of his best seasons, hitting .235/.308/.506 with a career-high 44 home runs, 102 RBIs, a 19.4% strikeout rate, an 8.7% walk rate, and a 129 wRC+. While his numbers indicate he is roughly 50% less productive than Soto offensively, he comes with a significantly lower price tag. Santander’s defensive abilities leave much to be desired, but if the Yankees were to pursue him, they would primarily need him to be a serviceable option in right field at Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Considering the Worst-Case Scenario

While bringing in Santander would be a far cry from having Soto bat second in the lineup, it represents a potential fallback option. Losing Soto would undoubtedly be disappointing, but the Yankees could explore various ways to reallocate their financial resources. This could include targeting elite pitching options like Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell, further strengthening their roster.

A Complex Path Forward

Ultimately, replacing a generational talent like Soto is no easy task. The Yankees have options to consider, but none offer a perfect solution. Whether they succeed in retaining Soto or pivot to other alternatives, the upcoming offseason promises to be crucial for the team’s long-term success and competitiveness.