Yankees are facing grueling problems at catcher

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Game 3 of the ALCS was a heartbreaking loss for the New York Yankees, who made several pre-game adjustments in an attempt to boost their odds of winning. While the offense struggled early on, they came alive late with back-to-back home runs by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead in the 8th inning.

However, a determined Cleveland Guardians team responded with key home runs to tie the game and eventually win it in the 10th inning, leaving the Yankees on the back foot. Now, they must focus on Friday’s game with hopes of taking a 3–1 series lead before returning to the Bronx.

The Yankees’ Catcher Struggles

One of the Yankees’ most vulnerable positions this postseason has been catcher. Defensively, rookie Austin Wells has performed well, excelling at blocking balls and framing pitches, but his offensive struggles have made him a liability. His poor performance led to him losing his cleanup spot in the lineup on Thursday.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wells was dropped entirely from the starting lineup due to Cleveland’s lefty pitcher, Matthew Boyd. However, he did eventually come in to replace Jose Trevino, known as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, though Trevino has struggled to throw out runners on the base paths this year.

Wells’ Offensive Woes Continue

Wells’ offensive production has been nearly nonexistent this postseason. Over 28 plate appearances in seven games, he’s hitting just .077/.143/.077 with a 42.9% strikeout rate, which is double what it was during the regular season. His cold streak at the plate has severely diminished his value, as opposing pitchers exploit him with high and inside fastballs, generating frequent swings and misses.

Trevino, despite his defensive prowess, managed an RBI single in the second inning, driving in Anthony Volpe and showing he still has some offensive value. However, his low caught-stealing percentage has allowed aggressive base-running teams like Cleveland to take advantage.

Yankees’ Base-Running Mistakes

The Yankees themselves have been one of the worst base-running teams in the league, and their struggles have been evident throughout this series. In Game 3, Trevino found himself caught in a pickle, further highlighting the need for the Yankees to clean up their base-running mistakes moving forward.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

A Look Ahead to Game 4: Wells Back in the Lineup?

On Friday, Cleveland will send right-hander Gavin Williams to the mound, likely signaling Wells’ return to the Yankees’ lineup. However, with his recent offensive struggles, it’s expected that the rookie will be moved far down in the batting order, as he can no longer be trusted in the top half.

Williams has thrown just 76 innings this season, posting a 4.86 ERA with 9.36 strikeouts per nine innings, a 66.9% left-on-base rate, and a 40.6% ground ball rate. While not Cleveland’s top option, he could be pulled early if the Yankees manage to do some damage in the first few innings. Cleveland’s bullpen looked sharp in Game 3, and they won’t hesitate to use it heavily in this critical game.

Wells Due for a Big Performance?

A bit of offensive production from Austin Wells could significantly boost the Yankees’ chances in Game 4. He’s certainly due for a big performance, and a turnaround at the plate could make a crucial difference as the series progresses.