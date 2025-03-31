Yankees are easing in new outfielder and the returns are concerning

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are off to a red-hot start offensively, but not everyone has found their stride just yet. One of the more intriguing storylines flying under the radar is how manager Aaron Boone is handling 22-year-old outfielder Jasson Dominguez early in the 2025 season.

Despite being one of the most tantalizing young talents in the game, Dominguez has seen a limited role through the first few contests.

In-and-Out of the Lineup

Dominguez has been in and out of the lineup over the Yankees’ first three games, as the team is clearly easing him in after last year’s injury and limited reps in the field. While his name still makes fans lean forward in their seats, Boone hasn’t exactly handed him the keys to left field.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Instead, we’ve seen the Yankees opt for late-game defensive replacements like Trent Grisham — a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder who offers a steadier glove in crunch time. That defensive swap says a lot about the coaching staff’s current trust level in Dominguez’s glove.

Glimpses of Patience at the Plate

At the plate, Dominguez has yet to break out. He’s slashing just .125/.364/.125 over the opening series, but there are signs of maturity in his approach. While he’s only managed one hit, he’s walked at an impressive 27.3% clip with just an 18.2% strikeout rate.

That kind of plate discipline is rare for a player his age, suggesting the tools are there — the contact just hasn’t followed yet. With a 71 wRC+ through a very limited sample, it’s far too early to worry about his offensive ceiling. It’s not a question of if Dominguez will get hot, just when.

Defensive Growing Pains

The bigger issue so far has been Dominguez’s defense. In just 13 innings in the outfield, he’s already logged -1 out above average — a stat that, while volatile early, matches the eye test. On Sunday, he misplayed a routine fly ball with a 95% catch probability off the bat of Jackson Chourio, turning what should’ve been an easy out into a single.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees are trying to balance his development with their win-now mindset, and that means living with the occasional mistake while minimizing the damage. Boone is clearly committed to giving him reps, but not at the expense of critical late-game defense.

A Long Leash With Guardrails

The Yankees are committed to developing Dominguez, but they’re doing it smartly. Expect him to continue seeing at-bats against right-handed pitching and getting spot starts at DH or left field. However, Boone seems likely to remove him in tight games for better defenders — a move that’s all about reducing risk, not cutting his opportunity.

Dominguez has star potential written all over him. The bat speed, the discipline, the power — it’s all there. But like any young talent, he’ll need time and patience to unlock it fully. For now, the Yankees are threading the needle, giving him room to grow without letting any growing pains cost them wins.