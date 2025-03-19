Yankees are actively trying to replace third base competitor

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Oswaldo Cabrera has likely claimed the Yankees‘ third base job, winning without much trouble from Oswald Peraza. But the Yankees aren’t fully satisfied—they’re still on the hunt for reinforcements.

Here’s the situation at third base as it stands:

Oswaldo Cabrera is the assumed starter after clearly outperforming Oswald Peraza.

Cabrera hits significantly better from the left side (2024 stats) (.265 AVG, 8 HR in 2024), struggling as a righty (.159 AVG, 0 HR).

Yankees GM Brian Cashman is actively looking for a right-handed bat to platoon with Cabrera and help at DH.

Oswald Peraza is out of minor-league options and could soon hit waivers after another rough spring (.184 AVG, 29 wRC+).

Cabrera Secures the Job, but Needs Help

Cabrera’s switch-hitting is useful, but it’s clear that he’s far more productive from the left side. Last year, his right-handed stats were weak—no home runs, five RBIs, and a paltry .159 batting average.

To balance out Cabrera’s struggles against left-handed pitchers, adding a strong right-handed bat is becoming essential. Oddly enough, the Yankees have found themselves stacked with lefties, making a reliable righty bat an even greater priority.

Peraza on Thin Ice

For Oswald Peraza, the writing is on the wall. After hitting just .184/.262/.211 this spring, with a concerning 19% strikeout rate and no power to speak of, he’s clearly lost favor with Yankees management.

Without minor-league options remaining, Peraza faces being designated for assignment and potentially claimed off waivers by another team. If he slips through unclaimed, the Yankees could stash him at Triple-A as depth—but at this point, that scenario feels unlikely.

The Yankees have given Peraza ample time to develop offensively, but he’s simply never found his footing at the plate. It appears Cashman has seen enough, and a move to find someone more reliable feels inevitable.