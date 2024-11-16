Yankees all but set to save $14.2 million in luxury tax salary with infielder’s departure

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It appears increasingly likely that the Yankees are ready to let veteran infielder Gleyber Torres depart this offseason, signaling a potential shift in their roster strategy. With possible replacements ranging from seasoned veterans to promising prospects like Caleb Durbin, who recently showcased his talent in the Arizona Fall League, the Yankees are preparing for a new direction.

Defensive and Base Running Upgrade With Durbin

Durbin brings significant strengths to the table, particularly in areas where Torres struggled—defense and base running. While the Yankees will miss Torres’s contributions at the plate, especially during his impressive second-half surge in 2024, they may benefit from Durbin’s athleticism and defensive reliability.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Torres’s Offensive Contributions

Torres, 27, wrapped up the 2024 season playing 154 games and posting a .257/.330/.378 slash line with 15 homers, 63 RBIs, and a 104 wRC+. Notably, after the All-Star break, he elevated his performance, hitting .292 with a .780 OPS. As the Yankees’ lead-off hitter, he brought consistency to a position that had been in flux for much of the season.

Financial Flexibility for the Yankees

By letting Torres walk, the Yankees free up $14.2 million in luxury tax salary. Combined with the savings from declining Anthony Rizzo’s club option, the team gains $31.2 million in financial flexibility. This money could be strategically redirected toward extending Juan Soto’s contract or pursuing other roster upgrades, such as acquiring a veteran first baseman like Christian Walker.

Investing in Juan Soto

The savings from Torres and Rizzo could significantly impact the Yankees’ ability to retain Soto. With a potential $30 million increase to Soto’s salary to reach an annual average value of $50 million, the Yankees would still have funds left over for other moves. Securing Soto would provide the Yankees with a generational talent who can anchor their lineup for years to come.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Exploring First Base Options

One area of need for the Yankees is first base, and they may target Christian Walker, who could command around $20 million per season on a three-year deal. Though already 33, Walker’s production and consistency would be a valuable addition, giving the team a steady presence at the corner infield spot.

Youth Movement to Keep Costs Down

The Yankees are counting on their young talent to contribute next season, which will help maintain financial flexibility. Caleb Durbin and Jasson Dominguez, both pre-arbitration players, will earn relatively modest salaries, freeing up more resources for the Yankees to spend strategically. While Dominguez may not match Alex Verdugo’s defensive prowess, his offensive potential is tantalizing.

Immediate Impact From Durbin

Durbin’s defensive skills and elite base running make him an intriguing option at second base. While his offensive output may take time to fully develop, his strengths in other areas should compensate for any initial challenges at the plate. The Yankees appear eager to see what Durbin can bring to the table, likely giving him a strong opportunity to compete for the starting job during spring training.

Preparing for the Future

The potential departure of Torres, combined with the rise of promising young players, signals a new chapter for the Yankees. With a focus on financial flexibility, improved defense, and maximizing the talent on their roster, the team is poised to remain competitive while navigating significant changes.